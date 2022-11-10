ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund

An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci Urges Sam Bankman-Fried To Tell Truth About FTX Debacle

The chief executive of Skybridge Capital is urging FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be more transparent about the exchange platform’s recent collapse. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, Anthony Scaramucci implores former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried to tell the truth to investors and regulators about exactly what happened to the bankrupt crypto exchange.
Crypto Markets Now Orbiting at Point of Maximum Opportunity for Bulls, Says Top Analyst

A closely followed analyst believes that the worst of the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto bear market is already behind us, presenting long-term bulls with golden opportunities. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Inmortal shares a blog post with his 184,700 Twitter followers that illustrates how markets tend to move like a pendulum.
One of Ethereum’s Top Rivals Showing Several Concerning Signs, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst claims that major Ethereum (ETH) rival Algorand (ALGO) is displaying a number of worrying signs. Citing research from crypto analytics firm Messari in a new YouTube video, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that large holders own 99.7% of Algorand, a much higher rate than other ETH rivals such as Solana (SOL).
Three Arrows Capital Breaks Silence, Says That FTX and Alameda Hunted Their Positions During LUNA Collapse

The founders of the now-defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) are speaking out after months of silence in the wake of the firm’s bankruptcy. 3AC founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su have both taken to Twitter to speak on the recent collapse of crypto exchange FTX and its trading arm Alameda Research, saying that the firms were also involved with triggering 3AC’s bankruptcy.
Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano Says Confidence Game Now Over for Crypto Industry

Longtime Bitcoin (BTC) supporter and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says that people in the crypto space are underestimating just how much damage has been done to the industry following the collapse of FTX and its associated entities. Pompliano tells his 1.6 million Twitter followers that following the FTX debacle, the crypto...
Here’s How Long Crypto Needs To Recover From Embarrassing FTX Mess: Analyst Nicholas Merten

Popular analyst Nicholas Merten is laying out a timeline for Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto to recover from the collapse of digital asset exchange FTX and its associated entities. In a new strategy session, Merten tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that with Bitcoin showing obvious weakness as it remains below the 200-week moving average, another leg down is more than likely.
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Can Absorb Most Horrendous News

The crypto strategist who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s collapse last year believes BTC can handle even the most unfavorable developments. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that crypto markets are facing a huge loss of public credibility after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. However, the...

