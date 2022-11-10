ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
City of Billings to start encrypting law enforcement radio communication

BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings/Yellowstone County Emergency Communications Center will begin encrypting all City law enforcement radio communications for the safety of officers and security of sensitive information. This change, set to take place on Nov. 15, 2022, means any Billings Police Department communication usually heard via scanner,...
Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos

LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
MSUB triathlete Madisan Chavez places 37th at NCAA Championships

TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 37th out of 50 competitors Saturday at the NCAA Championships held at Tempe Town Lake. She completed the course in one hour, 10 minutes and 2.7 seconds. Julia Kekkonen of Wingate University won the individual title at 1:06:54.5. Chavez,...
Montana State Billings women race past Chaminade in hoops

HONOLULU — Montana State Billings led from start to finish Saturday in defeating Chaminade 85-43 at the Malika Sports Challenge women's basketball tournament. Ten different players scored in the win for the Yellowjackets (2-0). Dyauni Boyce led the way for MSUB with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bailee...
Scoreboard: High school volleyball honors teams

All-State selections: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla Guptill, So., Hardin; Makenna Torske, So, Hardin; Macy Uffelman, Jr., Hardin; Alex Williams, Sr., Billings Central. First-Team All-Conference: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla...
Montana State Billings ends volleyball season with loss

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings closed out its volleyball season on Saturday with a 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15 loss to visiting Simon Fraser at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 7-20 overall record and 0-18 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Senior setter Hannah Hashbarger...
Billings Central sweeps Havre for third straight state title

BOZEMAN--In Class A, it was Billings Central facing off against Havre. The Blue Ponies beat the Hardin Bulldogs Saturday morning for the chance to square off again with the Rams. Havre beat the Rams in the first game 3-1 to force a second championship match. Central came out swinging in...
Pirates punch ticket to 6-man state championship with dramatic win over Redhawks

LAVINA — Quarterback Kade Erickson's passing touchdown and 1-point conversion with 34 seconds left capped off Broadview-Lavina's thrilling 35-34 win over Froid-Medicine Lake in their 6-Man football playoff semifinal showdown Saturday. Down six points with time ticking down, Erickson saved the most important of his five passing scores on...
