airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
Washington Examiner

Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000

The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
CBS Denver

Highway 6 reopens after massive crash involving as many as 100 cars

A crash in icy conditions and involving approximately 100 drivers closed 6th Avenue during Friday morning's rush hour. Police said there were no major injuries in the crash, although one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. It happened at about 5:40 a.m. between Kalamath Street & Federal Boulevard and the roadway reopened much later in the morning.Numerous tow trucks took damaged or inoperable vehicles to a parking lot (Lot C) outside Empower Field at Mile High. A police spokesperson told CBS News Colorado there were between about 100 vehicles involved and that the road conditions made it impossible...
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule

Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
COLORADO STATE
