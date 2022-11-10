A crash in icy conditions and involving approximately 100 drivers closed 6th Avenue during Friday morning's rush hour. Police said there were no major injuries in the crash, although one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. It happened at about 5:40 a.m. between Kalamath Street & Federal Boulevard and the roadway reopened much later in the morning.Numerous tow trucks took damaged or inoperable vehicles to a parking lot (Lot C) outside Empower Field at Mile High. A police spokesperson told CBS News Colorado there were between about 100 vehicles involved and that the road conditions made it impossible...

DENVER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO