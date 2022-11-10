Read full article on original website
Related
I went on my first 20-hour Amtrak train for $90. Next time, I'd definitely pay more money to take a plane.
On my long-haul journey from Chicago to New York, I overpaid for snacks, struggled to get sleep, and couldn't get work done due to the lack of Wi-Fi.
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
The airline wants to increase the number of premium seats it provides on its planes, but is cutting its highest-price offer: first class.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Donald Trump has recommissioned his prized Boeing 757 private plane as he hints at a 2024 presidential run. According to aircraft tracking website ADS-B Exchange, the jet flew from Louisiana to Florida on Wednesday. The plane was taken out of storage in 2021 and flown to Louisiana for maintenance work...
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News
The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
Tri-City Herald
Stuck at a red light when an emergency vehicle needs to get by? Let these tips guide you
Question: If one is stopped at a traffic light on a street with a middle divider, what are you supposed to do when an emergency vehicle, sirens blaring, approaches from behind? To clear the way, you would have to run the red light. Answer: The law, of course, is clear...
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000
The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
Highway 6 reopens after massive crash involving as many as 100 cars
A crash in icy conditions and involving approximately 100 drivers closed 6th Avenue during Friday morning's rush hour. Police said there were no major injuries in the crash, although one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. It happened at about 5:40 a.m. between Kalamath Street & Federal Boulevard and the roadway reopened much later in the morning.Numerous tow trucks took damaged or inoperable vehicles to a parking lot (Lot C) outside Empower Field at Mile High. A police spokesperson told CBS News Colorado there were between about 100 vehicles involved and that the road conditions made it impossible...
Luxury Cruise Ship Worker's Video Tour of Her Cabin Is Interesting at Best
It's roomy but makes us claustrophobic at the same time.
Thrillist
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule
Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
Apartment Therapy
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6