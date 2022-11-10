Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Christina Applegate Has 'Married... With Children' Reunion in First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which marked her first public appearance since being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. And thankfully, she had some old friends by her side to celebrate the momentous occasion. At the ceremony, Applegate had a reunion with...
Clayton News Daily
Here's Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight
The Dancing with the Stars finale is just one step away for the remaining pairs. But as the art of dance shows, one step can be much larger and complicated than expected. The semifinals featured the 6 couples performing both a ballroom and Latin dance, in the hopes of surviving yet another double elimination and make it to next week's finals. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Clayton News Daily
Shawn Mendes Lulls Fans to Sleep With New Bedtime Story—Listen Now
The "In My Blood" singer partnered with the Calm App—which contains plenty of guided meditations and sleep stories—to give his fans a good night's sleep. And he's doing it all using his dreamy voice. Mendes will teach readers to reconnect to their minds and emotions as they drift...
Clayton News Daily
Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance Following MS Diagnosis at Walk of Fame Ceremony (VIDEO)
Christina Applegate had some sweet support during her first public appearance since revealing her MS diagnosis in 2021. The actress, who is set to appear in the third and final season of Netflix‘s Dead to Me, releasing Thursday, November 17, was joined by several of her colleagues, both old and new, for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 14.
Clayton News Daily
Carrie Ann Inaba’s Boyfriends: See Photos of Her Loves from Artem Chigvintsev to Fabien Viteri
The Hawaiian-born Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba made her first appearance on American television as one of In Living Color’s Fly Girls. In fact, her time there overlapped with that of Jennifer Lopez. But The Talk co-host really came to the forefront of attention when she was asked to become one of the original judges on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars when it premiered on June 1, 2005. Inaba has taken her place at the judges' table ever since and will be there next season when DWTS will celebrate its 30th season.
Clayton News Daily
Watch Christy Carlson Romano Honor Late Aaron Carter on Podcast He Was Supposed to Be a Guest On
Christy Carlson Romano is paying tribute to Aaron Carter. The former Even Stevens star revealed that she was set to have the "I Want Candy" singer on her podcast, Vulnerable, back in mid-October, but Carter did not show. Ahead of an upcoming episode, Romano revealed the intro during which she...
Clayton News Daily
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Daring Backless Gown
Kylie Jenner rocked a sultry black dress to the star-studded 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 12. The custom Loewe gown featured flowy pleats and a drawstring halter neckline complete with dramatic satin straps draped over-the-shoulder and a thigh-high slit. The reality star accessorized with black heeled sandals and large gemstone earrings, with hair pulled back into a bun for the classy occasion.
Clayton News Daily
Teenage Elephant Loves Going For Swims Behind His Mom's Back | The Dodo Go Wild
Teenage elephant loves going for swims behind his mom's back!. Thanks to @Campbell's Soup for making it possible to tell this story! Go Wild with Campbell's® Veggie Safari Soup, get yours at thedo.do/Campbells3_YT. Special thanks to Somboon, Haven, and Samui Elephant Haven. To follow them and the amazing work...
Clayton News Daily
Kate Winslet Donates $20K to Help a Mom and Her Disabled Daughter
Actress Kate Winslet is using her money to help a UK family in need. The Oscar winner donated $20,000 to a mother of four facing astronomical home energy bills to operate her disabled daughter's life-support equipment. Earlier this month, Carolynne Hunter of Clackmannanshire, Scotland, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help...
Clayton News Daily
The Real Reason Len Goodman Is Quitting 'Dancing with the Stars' After Season 31
On Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars semifinals, head judge Len Goodman announced to viewers that season 31 of the dance competition will be his final one. The Real Reason Len Goodman Is Quitting Dancing with the Stars. “I'm looking forward to next week's finale,” the 78-year-old judge said....
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
Clayton News Daily
Bad Bunny scores a Grammys first with his Spanish-language album
Bad Bunny's Spanish-language album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has made Grammys history. The artist, who scored three nominations on Tuesday for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, has become the first to score an album of the year nomination for an album completely in Spanish. "Un Verano Sin Ti," which translates...
Clayton News Daily
Bird Loves To Annoy His Dog Brother | The Dodo Odd Couples
Rescue bird is weirdly obsessed with his dog brother — watch him react to a toy that looks just like his bro! 😂. Keep up with The Shore Sanctuary on Facebook: https://thedo.do/TheShoreSanctuary and Instagramhttps://thedo.do/theshoresanctuary. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
Tumblr Users Are Being As Cringe As Possible To Keep Out Twitter Trolls, And I Can't Believe It's Actually Working
I swear to GOD, if Twitter users ruin Tumblr, too...
Clayton News Daily
‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit
Smile, the creepy horror film that saw actors standing still and smiling throughout baseball games and various live events during its viral fall press campaign, will soon have its streaming premiere. Paramount+ has announced it will release the film on the streaming platform on Tuesday, November 15. This means if...
