The Hawaiian-born Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba made her first appearance on American television as one of In Living Color’s Fly Girls. In fact, her time there overlapped with that of Jennifer Lopez. But The Talk co-host really came to the forefront of attention when she was asked to become one of the original judges on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars when it premiered on June 1, 2005. Inaba has taken her place at the judges' table ever since and will be there next season when DWTS will celebrate its 30th season.

HAWAII STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO