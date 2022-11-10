Read full article on original website
Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp — an area that most conditioners, hair serums, and hair masks actually fail to address. While these moisturizing products can work wonders on dry and damaged strands, to truly help with hair loss, many experts recommend nourishing hair oils that contain effective ingredients that can help combat hair shedding and keep the scalp and hair in amazing shape. Whether you choose to use a silicone shampoo brush or your fingers to work these oils into the scalp, the additional benefit of giving yourself a stimulating hair massage also helps wake up follicles and keep your hair healthy. Kickstart a hair oil habit with the help of these two scalp oils that experts swear by for hair loss.
You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
Unilever recalled some of its dry shampoo aerosol products due to a risk of cancer from potentially elevated levels of benzene, according to a company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. It issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you've always rinsed your teeth with water after brushing, it's time to start skipping that step for good. I used to rinse thoroughly after brushing my teeth to remove any remnants of toothpaste left in my mouth. That is until I found out from a dentist's TikTok video that it isn't the most effective method.
Moisturizers and cleansers are great and all, but when it comes to skincare products that are considered game-changers, the spotlight is on serums. It’s hard to find a skincare devotee who isn’t loyal to one or two serums, usually applied in the morning and at night as part of their skincare routine. A great serum gives skin a major boost by delivering specific ingredients that can address concerns as diverse as dry skin, fine lines, sun spots, and uneven tone. But an explosion in serums on the market means, as always, that it’s even more of a challenge to find one that delivers high-quality ingredients that actually work. Bella Schneider, Clinical Esthetician, Product Formulator, Day Spa Owner, and Master Trainer, recommends these three serum ingredients for younger looking skin instantly.
Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
These expert-approved body lotions, creams and moisturizers help keep skin hydrated and nourished. Whether you have dry, cracked skin or want to target signs of aging, check out these picks from Aveeno, Eucerin, Nécessaire and more.
Do you notice a gross scaly buildup on your showerhead? If so, you likely have hard water, so here's how to remove those deposits from your showerhead.
Oral care is having a major moment, and along with straighter teeth, there’s a huge demand for whiter, brighter smiles too.But at-home teeth whitening can be dicey; homemade remedies can destroy enamel, while blue LED light kits used too often increase tooth sensitivity and gum irritation. This makes (the right) whitening toothpastes a safer option when it comes to combating stains caused by some of the best things life has to offer – coffee and wine.Aesthetic dentist and Pärla co-founder Dr Rhona Eskander, explains that when it comes to the shade of your teeth, “stains are either extrinsic, aka surface...
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Although curly hair can truly be a blessing, at times it might leave you...
Between postpartum hair loss and the stress of the pandemic, my hair has seen better days as of late. And I know I’m not alone. Hair loss in women is becoming more and more common. There are more serious medical conditions that cause this, like alopecia, but stress, diet, pregnancy, aging, and hormonal changes related to menopause can also cause thinning hair for a growing number of women.
Waterpik is the overwhelming favorite water flosser brand of dentists we spoke to, and this Professional Designer Series model is as good as it gets in the category. The Waterpik WP-660 is right up there with the Designer Series in terms of capability, capacity and versatility — and it often costs $20 or so less. Equipped with 6 pressure settings and 12 flossing tips, this water flosser should work well for people with a wide range of teeth sensitivity — at a cost less than $50. Waterpik's top cordless model offers all the functionality and quality the brand is known for, without any cords or the annoyance of a bulky gadget taking up space on your sink. For only around $35 (and sometimes less), the cordless Nicefeel water flosser offers great convenience and value.
Head into any store, and you'll find rows of sunscreens on the shelves. So to find out which sunscreen brand is most preferred, we asked Health Digest readers.
"Hair glosses are the best," says Carlyn Griscti, a hairstylist at New York's White Rose Collective salon. I'm laid back in the shampoo bowl while a clear glossing treatment is raked through my hair where it will sit for ten minutes, just like a conditioner. "We push them as an add-on to a cut or blowout because they're fast and make the hair look so healthy," says Griscti.
We tested nine sleep masks for design, for how much light each filtered out and for comfortability to find the best option out there. Ultimately, one won us over for its dream-inducing design choices.
Are you looking for ways to up your skin care game naturally and with spa like results?. Face steaming is one of the best ways for your face to feel and look fresh and smooth. And it’s like being in a steamy, relaxing sauna!!. A face steam is a...
