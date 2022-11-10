ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Mobile Order Now Available for Kat Saka’s Kettle at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available via mobile order on My Disney Experience. Guests can select Kat Saka’s Kettle from the mobile order list and choose a pick-up time. The small menu includes “buttered blue grains” (popcorn)...
WDW News Today

New Crocs, Wreaths, Kitchenwares, ‘Star Wars’ Apparel, and More at Disneyland Resort

New holiday merchandise is pouring into Disneyland Resort. This week, we found new Crocs, holiday kitchenwares, Christmas wreaths, and more!. This “Star Wars” wreath was in Chester Drawers. It’s made of felt “leaves,” with red “berries” of the Rebel Alliance and Empire logos. There are felt patches of Darth Vader, Ewoks, Stormtroopers, C-3PO, and R2-D2. a few candy canes and a present are also tucked into the wreath.
Deadline

Disney Directing Program Unveils 2022-2023 Participants

The participants for Disney General Entertainment Content (DGE) have been selected for the 2022-2023 DGE Directing Program. “We’re pleased to once again guarantee episodes to talented, first-time television directors via our Directing Program,” said Tim McNeal, senior vice president, Creative Talent Development & Inclusion. “We continue to be grateful for the ongoing support and partnership of our participating Disney productions, showrunners and producers, and our creative executives and senior leaders, who remain committed to fostering and championing diverse directing talent at our company.” Launched in 2001 and run by DGE’s Creative Talent Development & Inclusion (CTDI) department, the DGE Directing Program previously...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Super Nintendo World Decorated for the Holidays at Universal Studios Japan

Although Super Nintendo World has been through the holidays before, this year Universal Studios Japan has decked out the land for Christmas for the very first time! Naturally we went down to Osaka to check it all out for ourselves. In Super Star Plaza, there’s some decoration around the land’s...
WDW News Today

New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Merchandise Available at Disneyland

Ahead of next month’s new film “Avatar: The Way of Water”, we found some new Avatar merchandise at the Disneyland Resort! Let’s check it out!. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is going to introduce audiences to new wildlife from Pandora, like this Ilu. The ilu...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings shows have returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. There are two Holiday Tree of Life Awakening shows, and each features a different story. The first story of the night is known as “The First Snow,” which shows animals enjoying the transition from fall to winter.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Holiday Apple Spice Churro Dipping Sauce at Disneyland

Looking for classic fall flavors during your next Disneyland visit? At the cart in the “it’s a small world” promenade, you can purchase holiday apple spice churro dipping sauce for a limited time. Holiday Apple Spice Churro Dipping Sauce – $1.50. This is just a normal...
WDW News Today

New Tomorrowland Collectible Medallions Available at Disneyland Park

A new collectible medallion machine has been installed in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park. This machine is at the exit of Space Mountain. It includes four designs. One medallion is $4 or all four are $15. They are pre-pressed inside the machine. The designs feature Autopia, the Monorail, Star Tours, and...
WDW News Today

New Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

Celebrate the cartoon that brought Mickey Mouse to the world for the first time with a new Steamboat Willie Loungefly backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. The backpack features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by the wheel of the steamboat from the cartoon, looking like they did back in 1928, in black, white, and gray. But look out, old Pete is peering in from the porthole!
WDW News Today

Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband Available at Walt Disney World

This Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband is the perfect accessory whether you’re planning a trip to a Disney Resort this holiday season or just want to bring a little bit of Disney magic to your holiday festivities. Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband – $34.99. This Minnie Mouse Christmas...
WDW News Today

Cheshire Cat and Bambi MagicBand+ Now Available at Walt Disney World

Disney has released two new MagicBand+ designs – one with the Cheshire Cat from “Alice in Wonderland” and one featuring “Bambi,” celebrating the animated feature’s 80th Anniversary. We found both of these available at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom. Both of these bands can also be found on shopDisney.com.
WDW News Today

DinoLand U.S.A. Lights Up for Christmas 2022 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Holiday festivities are in full swing at Walt Disney World, and tonight we had to check out what holiday cheer DinoLand U.S.A. had to deliver at nightfall. Our dinosaur friend was covered in lights from head to tail. It was sparkling as the lights changed from a stagnant rainbow to a sparkle of different colors, set to music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy