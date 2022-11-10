Read full article on original website
Mobile Order Now Available for Kat Saka’s Kettle at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available via mobile order on My Disney Experience. Guests can select Kat Saka’s Kettle from the mobile order list and choose a pick-up time. The small menu includes “buttered blue grains” (popcorn)...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Raya from ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Makes Walt Disney World Debut in the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade
Magic Kingdom introduces its newest addition to the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade — Raya! She’s from the popular movie “Raya and the Last Dragon”, and is making her Walt Disney World debut today!. Here she comes! She is on the top level of the first float.
New Crocs, Wreaths, Kitchenwares, ‘Star Wars’ Apparel, and More at Disneyland Resort
New holiday merchandise is pouring into Disneyland Resort. This week, we found new Crocs, holiday kitchenwares, Christmas wreaths, and more!. This “Star Wars” wreath was in Chester Drawers. It’s made of felt “leaves,” with red “berries” of the Rebel Alliance and Empire logos. There are felt patches of Darth Vader, Ewoks, Stormtroopers, C-3PO, and R2-D2. a few candy canes and a present are also tucked into the wreath.
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Discussing Disney Q4 Earnings, The Holidays at the Parks, and The Best Water Park in Orlando?
Join us live tonight, Sunday, November 6th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. After two and a half years, Fantasmic has returned to the East Coast, and we’ll talk about the show and the changes!. Each week, we cover the top...
Disney Directing Program Unveils 2022-2023 Participants
The participants for Disney General Entertainment Content (DGE) have been selected for the 2022-2023 DGE Directing Program. “We’re pleased to once again guarantee episodes to talented, first-time television directors via our Directing Program,” said Tim McNeal, senior vice president, Creative Talent Development & Inclusion. “We continue to be grateful for the ongoing support and partnership of our participating Disney productions, showrunners and producers, and our creative executives and senior leaders, who remain committed to fostering and championing diverse directing talent at our company.” Launched in 2001 and run by DGE’s Creative Talent Development & Inclusion (CTDI) department, the DGE Directing Program previously...
Margot Robbie Says Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie No Longer Happening
According to Variety, Margot Robbie said that a female-led “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie is no longer happening. She made the statement in the cover story of the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Vanity Fair. Although the project was announced in June 2020, Robbie says, “We had an...
More Steel Rises at Universal Studios Florida for Future Minions ‘Villain-Con’ Attraction
For the past couple of months, we have been keeping you up-to-date surrounding the construction of the new Villain-Con attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida. This new attraction is reportedly based on the Villain-Con convention from the first solo “Minions” movie. Looking at the work on the upcoming...
PHOTOS: Super Nintendo World Decorated for the Holidays at Universal Studios Japan
Although Super Nintendo World has been through the holidays before, this year Universal Studios Japan has decked out the land for Christmas for the very first time! Naturally we went down to Osaka to check it all out for ourselves. In Super Star Plaza, there’s some decoration around the land’s...
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Merchandise Available at Disneyland
Ahead of next month’s new film “Avatar: The Way of Water”, we found some new Avatar merchandise at the Disneyland Resort! Let’s check it out!. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is going to introduce audiences to new wildlife from Pandora, like this Ilu. The ilu...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings shows have returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. There are two Holiday Tree of Life Awakening shows, and each features a different story. The first story of the night is known as “The First Snow,” which shows animals enjoying the transition from fall to winter.
‘Luca’ Inspired Dining Room Coming to Pizzeria Bella Notte Restaurant at Disneyland Paris
As Disneyland Paris continues its expansion of Pizzeria Bella Notte Restaurant, a quick-service restaurant in Fantasyland, it was announced that a “Luca” inspired dining room will also be added. Taking over Fantasia Gelati, the new area will be known as Andiamo!. When the opportunity to expand the restaurant...
REVIEW: Holiday Apple Spice Churro Dipping Sauce at Disneyland
Looking for classic fall flavors during your next Disneyland visit? At the cart in the “it’s a small world” promenade, you can purchase holiday apple spice churro dipping sauce for a limited time. Holiday Apple Spice Churro Dipping Sauce – $1.50. This is just a normal...
New Tomorrowland Collectible Medallions Available at Disneyland Park
A new collectible medallion machine has been installed in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park. This machine is at the exit of Space Mountain. It includes four designs. One medallion is $4 or all four are $15. They are pre-pressed inside the machine. The designs feature Autopia, the Monorail, Star Tours, and...
New Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
Celebrate the cartoon that brought Mickey Mouse to the world for the first time with a new Steamboat Willie Loungefly backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. The backpack features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by the wheel of the steamboat from the cartoon, looking like they did back in 1928, in black, white, and gray. But look out, old Pete is peering in from the porthole!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix to Start on November 25, Disney Advises Locals of Late Night Fireworks at Magic Kingdom, and More: Daily Recap (11/12/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, November 12, 2022.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘World of Color – Season of Light’ Returns to Disneyland Resort With MagicBand+ Interactions
At Disney California Adventure, “World of Color – Season of Light,” ever prone to multi-year absences, has finally returned for the first time since 2019 to the waters of Paradise Bay!. World of Color – Season of Light 2022. Like the regular World of Color, Season...
Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband Available at Walt Disney World
This Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband is the perfect accessory whether you’re planning a trip to a Disney Resort this holiday season or just want to bring a little bit of Disney magic to your holiday festivities. Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband – $34.99. This Minnie Mouse Christmas...
Cheshire Cat and Bambi MagicBand+ Now Available at Walt Disney World
Disney has released two new MagicBand+ designs – one with the Cheshire Cat from “Alice in Wonderland” and one featuring “Bambi,” celebrating the animated feature’s 80th Anniversary. We found both of these available at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom. Both of these bands can also be found on shopDisney.com.
Space Mountain & Cinderella Castle Model Kits Now Available at Walt Disney World
This Space Mountain Model Kit and Cinderella Castle Model Kit are the perfect gifts for that Disney fan who has everything. We found the Space Mountain Model Kit at Star Traders in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. It, along with the Cinderella Castle Model Kit, was also for sale at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., and at shopDisney.com.
DinoLand U.S.A. Lights Up for Christmas 2022 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Holiday festivities are in full swing at Walt Disney World, and tonight we had to check out what holiday cheer DinoLand U.S.A. had to deliver at nightfall. Our dinosaur friend was covered in lights from head to tail. It was sparkling as the lights changed from a stagnant rainbow to a sparkle of different colors, set to music.
