Read full article on original website
Related
Bruins hire independent firm to review their player vetting process following Mitchell Miller signing
"We recently fell short of our high standards and disappointed both ourselves and many in our community." In the aftermath of their decision to sign controversial prospect Mitchell Miller, the Bruins announced Tuesday that they hired an independent law firm to conduct a review of the team’s player vetting process.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Boston Bruins
The Ottawa Senators blue line search continues and it could pick up even further. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on Ottawa Senators, Thomas Chabot and their blue line search. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Meanwhile, earlier afternoon, the good news for the Ottawa Senators was they ended their seven-game...
Comments / 0