White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
Ex-Playboy Model Kelsey Turner Signs Plea Deal in Murder of California Psychiatrist
Kelsey Turner faces up to 25 years in prison for the murder of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard A former Playboy and Maxim model who made headlines in 2019 when she was arrested in connection with the murder of a respected psychiatrist has quietly entered a guilty plea, PEOPLE confirms. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea to the charge of second-degree murder — which means the defendant entered a guilty plea, but still maintains her innocence, according to online court records. The ex-model previously pled not guilty to...
Delivery driver convicted of murder after DNA found in fingernails of Google employee killed on morning jog
A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to killing a Google employee six years ago. Thirty-six-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz, who worked as a delivery worker, killed Vanessa Marcotte, 27, while she was on a morning jog on 7 August 2016. Marcotte’s body was found partially clothed in a wooded area just half a mile from her mother’s house in Princeton, where she had been visiting from New York. Under the plea agreement with the prosecution, Colon-Ortiz accepted charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole in 45 years, the...
Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted of Murdering 8-Year-Old Son Who Froze to Death After Being Forced to Sleep in Garage
Thomas Valva was just eight years old when he froze to death in the garage of his Long Island home. Prosecutors argued the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, knowingly forced they child and his 10-year-old brother to sleep on the concrete floor of the unheated garage after being hosed down with freezing water in the middle of winter despite temperatures dropping to under 20 degrees. A jury on Friday agreed, unanimously finding Valva guilty on one count of second-degree murder in his son’s death, prosecutors announced.
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct
Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
Michigan man, recently released from jail, arrested for offering to pay inmate's bail if he murdered his ex-girlfriend
A Michigan man is behind bars for allegedly trying to hire an inmate at a Northern Michigan jail to kill his ex-girlfriend, who had accused him of brutally assaulting her for more than a year.
A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?
On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
Montana Woman Shot and Killed Her Doctor Husband Before Turning the Gun on Herself
On Tuesday, Kimberli Jones shot her husband before driving nearly 30 miles to a local reservoir where she took her own life, say authorities A Montana couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a 50-year-old woman killed her doctor husband and then took her own life near a reservoir 30 miles away, say police. On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon, the sheriff's office said in a statement. A witness saw a woman...
Vegas Woman Who Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Is Arrested for Killing Her Mom
A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she killed her mother—just months after she reportedly told police she was too good looking to be arrested.Hend Bustami was nabbed in California, shortly after police responded to a 2:34 a.m. call from a “frantic female” who told dispatchers that her mother was dead then hung up, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dave Valenta said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In a statement, police said Bustami had been involved in a “verbal dispute” with her mom, who was later found in a Vegas residence with “multiple lacerations.” She was pronounced...
Ex-classmate convicted of murdering long-missing California student Kristin Smart
Oct 18 (Reuters) - A former classmate of Kristin Smart, the California college freshman whose 1996 disappearance had long been one of the state's most sensational unsolved crimes, was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder for her death.
‘We’re Both Law Enforcement. C’mon Man!’: Correctional Officer Allegedly Told Sergeant ‘We’re on the Same Side!’ After Arrest
A 23-year-old correctional officer at a Texas jail found himself behind bars last week for allegedly driving drunk and telling the police officer who performed the traffic stop that they were “on the same side.”. Abraham Villarreal was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of...
Amber Alert canceled after father fatally stabs daughter, then himself: Report
Texas DPS has issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old child who was abducted in Rosenberg. Authorities said Leylani Ordonez was last seen wearing a red Whataburger onesie.
Man charged with killing ex-wife's new husband at her mom's funeral
An Indianapolis man was taken into custody on Saturday after he reportedly shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband during her mother’s funeral.
Scott Peterson: California court date set for convicted murderer to learn retrial fate
Scott Peterson, now 50, has been transferred to a new California prison as he and his family await a decision on whether he will be granted new murder trial.
He Killed His Pregnant Cousin and Two Others at Family Barbecue After an Argument, Authorities Allege
A 49-year-old Michigan man was arrested last week for allegedly shooting and killing three family members at a summer barbecue earlier this year. One of the victims was six months pregnant. Juan Manuel Mireles was taken into custody on Friday and charged with a slew of felonies, including three counts...
5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says
A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
A Man Was Murdered at His Own Wedding in Mexico ‘by Mistake’
The wedding march was still playing as Marco Antonio Rosales and his wife walked out of the church in the northern Mexican city of Caborca, Sonora. As they approached their car a few steps away, followed by joyful family and friends, unknown men opened fire, killing Rosales. Video shared by...
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say
When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
