ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The fourth quarter yesterday proved to be the difference as Davenport dropped their opener at Maryville. The script was flipped on Saturday as the fourth quarter again was the factor but the Panthers outscored the Tritons 22-9 in a 62-55 victory over Missouri-St. Louis. DU snapped a 20-game regular season road losing streak in the process and got their first win under head coach Shonda Sanders.

