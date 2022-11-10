ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
Minnesota Reformer

Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin.  While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton.  Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org

DNR repeals ban of lead bullets on some state lands

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily repealed a requirement that hunters use non-toxic, lead-free ammunition in special hunts in state parks, because of an ongoing ammunition shortage. Late last year, the DNR announced it would ban the use of lead bullets at state Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs)...
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
boreal.org

Minnesota real estate market cooling down, but buyers continue to face challenges

Minnesota real estate officials say the housing market is cooling down, but prices are heating up and it’s presenting challenges for buyers. “There’s still people out there that need to buy, want to buy and find a way to make it work,” Ryan Fischer, Re/Max realtor, said. Fischer said foot traffic has been steady in open houses across the Twin Cities.
mprnews.org

Chilly weather continues; Some snow is expected Monday

Yes, this is chilly. The Saturday high of 29 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is our average Twin Cities high on Dec. 14. It was 15 degrees cooler than our average Nov. 12 high in the metro. Chilly weather will continue tomorrow and through the coming week. Temperature trends.
kelo.com

Minnesotans, Winter Hazard Awareness Week starts tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the season of winter coats upon us, it’s Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Minnesota (November 14-18). National Weather Services in Minnesota as well as the Department of Public Safety will be posting winter safety tips throughout the week on social media platforms. They’ll be covering everything from indoor/outdoor winter safety to winter fire safety, and winter driving. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says this is the time to refresh winter safety knowledge and skills – and get prepared.
CBS Minnesota

Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree

MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
Bring Me The News

Almost 400 crashes, spinouts as snow hits Minnesota

Nearly 400 crashes have been reported in Minnesota during a five-hour timespan as morning commuters were faced with fresh snow. The Minnesota State Patrol said a total of 322 crashes happened between 6-11 a.m. with 25 injuries being reported. Fortunately, none of them involved serious or fatal injuries. An additional...
Minnesota Reformer

Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn

Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover.  Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com

500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video

(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
knsiradio.com

CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th

(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
KX News

Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year. The Republican […]
103.7 THE LOON

Light Snow Causing Big Headaches on Minnesota Roads

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We haven't had a lot of snow Monday but what has fallen is causing havoc on the state's roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 6:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. they have responded to 322 crashes on the state's highways. Twenty-five of those crashes resulted in injuries, fortunately, none of the injuries have been serious.
