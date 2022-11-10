ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RMT calls off ScotRail strikes after rail firm boosts pay offer

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Union members embroiled in a bitter dispute with Scotland’s nationalised railway have called off strikes and will vote on whether to accept an increased pay offer from the firm.

The Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) union had threatened ScotRail with Christmas chaos, and told bosses at the state-owned firm to up their pay offer or face having to tell passengers trains were off every Friday and Saturday in December.

The RMT has now called off its strikes and overtime ban until a result, which Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, urged them to accept.

“We’re pleased to have reached agreement with the RMT so that our staff will have a say on our very strong pay offer. If accepted, this will deliver an average 7.5% basic pay increase, job security for at least six years, and increases allowances in commission payments,” he said.

The agreement to consult with members comes after a meeting between the rail firm and union on Wednesday and the RMT’s national executive committee meeting on Thursday.

ScotRail has upped its offer to workers for acceptance of technology, bringing it up from £500 to £750 which will be consolidated into basic pay on top of a 5% increase.

The rail firm said it would mean an average increase of 7.5% for general grades, which includes roles such as conductors, ticket examiners, and station staff.

Wages for lower paid staff would increase by more than 8.5%, the rail firm said.

Other measures offered include an increase in the minimum wage to £10.50 an hour and putting the Sunday working allowance up by 10%.

A Transport Scotland spokesman welcomed the decision to put the pay offer to RMT members, and added passengers would also welcome the suspension of strikes as the vote goes ahead.

“We would encourage those taking part to consider the very real benefits of accepting this deal, one which is both fair and affordable,” the spokesman said.

