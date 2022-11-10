The acute shortage of health care workers in NH prior to the pandemic has become a crisis in the wake of the Great Resignation. “We had seen a decline in licensed nursing assistants prior to the pandemic,” says Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the NH Health Care Association, a membership organization that supports health care and long-term care organizations. “Prior to the pandemic, we had a crisis. Now we have a catastrophe when it comes to finding workers.”

