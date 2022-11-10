Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire health care workforce shortages at catastrophic levels
The acute shortage of health care workers in NH prior to the pandemic has become a crisis in the wake of the Great Resignation. “We had seen a decline in licensed nursing assistants prior to the pandemic,” says Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the NH Health Care Association, a membership organization that supports health care and long-term care organizations. “Prior to the pandemic, we had a crisis. Now we have a catastrophe when it comes to finding workers.”
Comments / 0