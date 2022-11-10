Read full article on original website
Biden administration set to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine, Covid, and disaster recovery
The Biden administration is calling on Congress to include additional funding in the must-pass government package for what it said are three "critical funding needs": Continued support for the people of Ukraine, Covid-19 response and natural disaster recovery.
GOP Sen. Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat McConnell
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a rare challenge for the longtime GOP stalwart after his party failed to win back the majority in the midterm elections. Scott, the leader of the GOP’s Senate...
AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person...
Three Israelis killed in attack in occupied West Bank
At least three Israelis were killed and another three wounded when a Palestinian man went on a rampage near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
Judge: Ex-National Security Advisor Flynn must testify to grand jury
A Florida judge on Tuesday found that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is a material witness and must test...
DeSantis dismisses 'noise' when asked about Trump's criticism of him
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former President Donald Trump's recent criticism for the first time Tuesday, dismissing the attacks that he's faced more broadly as "noise," before adding that he would "just tell people to check out the scoreboard last Tuesday night."
