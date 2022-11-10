Read full article on original website
Disney Directing Program Unveils 2022-2023 Participants
The participants for Disney General Entertainment Content (DGE) have been selected for the 2022-2023 DGE Directing Program. “We’re pleased to once again guarantee episodes to talented, first-time television directors via our Directing Program,” said Tim McNeal, senior vice president, Creative Talent Development & Inclusion. “We continue to be grateful for the ongoing support and partnership of our participating Disney productions, showrunners and producers, and our creative executives and senior leaders, who remain committed to fostering and championing diverse directing talent at our company.” Launched in 2001 and run by DGE’s Creative Talent Development & Inclusion (CTDI) department, the DGE Directing Program previously...
BBC
NI Protocol: UK plays down imminent breakthrough
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has played down expectations of a deal soon over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mr Cleverley said he does not want people to get the idea "we are on the cusp of some amazing breakthrough". He told a committee of MPs on Tuesday that while there is...
27 Things Peyton List Shared About Her New Movie "The Friendship Game," Filming "Cobra Kai," And More
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
BBC
Di fall of di FTX 'King of Crypto' Sam Bankmam-Fried
E no even reach eight days before Sam Bankman-Friend turn from "King of Crypto" to im company entering kasala wia dem file for bankruptcy and e step down as chief executive. E fit even face federal investigation to how e handle di company finances. In di last few...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Mould in Rochdale flat caused boy's death, coroner rules
A toddler died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has concluded. Awaab Ishak's father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) but no action was taken. Coroner Joanne Kearsley said RBH were not "proactive" and asked: "How in the UK...
BBC
Jonnie Irwin: Place in the Sun presenter reveals he has terminal cancer
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4's A Place In The Sun and the BBC's Escape To The Country, told Hello! magazine his lung cancer had spread to his brain. "I don't know how long I have left,"...
