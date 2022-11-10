Read full article on original website
First ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer Brings Channing Tatum Abroad (Video)
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is almost here and the film’s debut trailer gives a great impression of what we can expect from the final film in the trilogy. Once again starring Channing Tatum as “Magic” Mike Lane, who appears to be stuck in Florida and working as a bartender for a monied older woman (Salma Hayek Pinault). After they strike up a romance and he shows her his, um, moves, she suggests that they take his act abroad – to foggy London town! While there, Mike is forced to find new dancers and construct a show from the ground up, while also connecting with his love’s young daughter.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Get ready to head back to the wild west with this refresher
‘1923’ Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Are Duttons in First Look at Next ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series (Video)
“Yellowstone” Season 5 premiered on Sunday night, but in concert with the new episode of the wildly popular drama series, we got our first look at Taylor Sheridan’s next prequel series “1923.” The teaser trailer for the new show (which you can watch below) offers a first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, ancestors to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in the mainline “Yellowstone” series.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in November 2022
From cheesy Christmas rom-coms to buzzworthy bestseller adaptations
‘Empire of Light': Olivia Colman Romances Michael Ward in New Trailer for Sam Mendes Drama (Video)
Searchlight Pictures has debuted the theatrical trailer for writer/director Sam Mendes’ new film “Empire of Light.” The first teaser, released on August 24, focused on Toby Jones waxing poetically about the visual science of film. This trailer, however, is more plot-specific, highlighting the core romance between Olivia Colman (Oscar winner for “The Favourite” in 2018) and Michael Ward (winner of the BAFTA Rising Star Award and turning 25 this Friday).
Walter Hamada Signs Exclusive Multi-Picture Deal With Paramount
Paramount Pictures has entered an exclusive, multi-year production deal with Walter Hamada, the studio announced Tuesday. Under the deal, effective, Jan. 1, 2023, Hamada will spearhead building out the studio’s mainstream horror genre pod, with the goal of releasing several, low- to mid-budget films per year across theatrical and streaming.
How ‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Used His Lifelong Love of the King to Make His Big, Bold Semi-Biopic
This story about “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann first appeared in “The Race Begins” issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. He started with Elvis as metaphor and wound up staring at Elvis the man. At least that’s how Baz Luhrmann describes the journey with “Elvis”, his extravagant semi-biopic about the poor kid from Tupelo who shocked the world, became the king of rock ‘n’ roll, got it all, squandered it all on drugs, lethargy and bad movies and, every so often, got it all back.
‘Tulsa King’ Review: Stallone Embraces the Absurd in Quirky Taylor Sheridan Series
Sylvester Stallone plays a mob boss released from prison and sent to Tulsa, OK in Sheridan's latest Paramount+ show
Angela Bassett Initially Objected to Ramonda’s Big ‘Wakanda Forever’ Twist
Note: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” spoilers follow below. Audiences and critics alike are buzzing about Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett’s emotional performance in the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and while Bassett was eager to reprise her role as Queen Ramonda for co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, she admits she initially objected to one major twist for her character.
‘Good Night Oppy’ Wins Top Prize at Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Other winners include "Navalny," "Fire of Love," "Bad Axe," "Moonage Daydream," "Descendant" and "The Beatles: Get Back"
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors the Daniels on the ‘Surreal,’ ‘Wild’ Ride of Success
TheWrap magazine: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert chat about the Oscars, Michelle Yeoh magic and preserving their unique approach to filmmaking
‘The Woman King’ Star Thuso Mbedu to Deliver Keynote Address at Power Women Summit 2022
The actress joins the industrys largest gathering of changemakers
Seth Rogen Comedy About Flailing Hollywood Legacy Studio Gets Series Order at Apple TV+
Rogen will star, executive produce and write alongside longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, with Emmy winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory showrunning
Broken Lizard’s ‘Quasi’ Gets Release Date From Searchlight
The "Hunchback of Notre Dame" satire will stream as a Hulu Original
David Zaslav Promises a Unified Future for DC: ‘There’s Not Going to Be 4 Batmans’
DC fans should savor Michael Keaton’s return as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie, because it sounds like that could be the beginning and end of his reprisal. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav teased future plans for DC Films on Tuesday under the tutelage of newly installed CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, and reading between the lines, it sure sounds like the multiverse is not going to be key going forward.
