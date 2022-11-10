Turkish top laner İrfan Berk ‘Armut’ Tükek is set to join the LCS on Dignitas for the 2023 season, according to a report from Jaxon. The 23-year-old League of Legends player has been with MAD Lions for the past two years and has seen international competition as well as top European play. Armut signed a contract extension with MAD Lions on August 4, 2022, through 2024.

11 HOURS AGO