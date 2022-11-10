Read full article on original website
kennyS makes pro CSGO return with an eye on Paris Major: “I truly believe in myself”
Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub has expressed his joy at being able to play CS:GO competitively again after 18 months on the sidelines. “I know I’m still one of the best mechanical players in the world,” he told Dexerto. The French AWPer has signed with Saudi Arabia-based...
Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list: 46 Trophies to collect for Platinum
The full Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list has arrived, revealing 46 challenges for players to complete in order to nab the Platinum. From collectible hunts to equipment upgrades and particular gameplay tasks, here’s a look at every Trophy in the game. Weeks out from the game’s full release on February...
TFT Set 8 design philosophy shift sees champions shine as heroes
With various mechanics shaking up the flavor of every expansion, Teamfight Tactics is a complex game. However at its core are the champions. Riot is trying to make them shine like heroes in TFT Set 8, buffing their relative power in a design philosophy shift. Teamfight Tactics is a game...
Hoopa Unbound returned to Pokemon Go Elite Raids and fans are furious
Pokemon Go has announced Hoopa Unbound will again make appearances in Elite Raid battles. However, instead of excitement, fans are venting frustration about the difficulty and accessibility of the Raids. Pokemon Go players have opened their games following the November Teddiursa Community Day to again find maps saturated with 24-Hour...
Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking explained
Skill-based matchmaking is a controversial feature in the CoD series, but does Warzone 2 make use of the system when creating matches? Here’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 SBMM. After months of build up, Warzone 2 has finally arrived and the new era of the CoD...
Armut set to sign with Dignitas, according to report
Turkish top laner İrfan Berk ‘Armut’ Tükek is set to join the LCS on Dignitas for the 2023 season, according to a report from Jaxon. The 23-year-old League of Legends player has been with MAD Lions for the past two years and has seen international competition as well as top European play. Armut signed a contract extension with MAD Lions on August 4, 2022, through 2024.
FIFA 23 Update 4 patch notes: Major nerf for Trivela shot confirmed
FIFA 23’s Update 4 has finally addresses outside-of-the-foot shots, passing accuracy, and FUT Champions UI changes – delivering a major nerf to Trivela shots. If you blinked, you might have missed all of the FIFA 23 content currently available in Ultimate Team. EA has shaken up how FUT Champs rewards work, the Team of the Week schedule, and introduced a load of new Swaps to celebrate the 2022 World Cup.
How to preload Warzone 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Call of Duty players looking to preload Warzone 2 ahead of its imminent release can do so starting today; here’s how the process works on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Activision Blizzard plans to deploy Warzone 2 in just a matter of days. Given the considerably large download size, most players will want to preload the title ahead of time.
