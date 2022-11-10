Read full article on original website
YourErie
Overnight fire damages East Springfield home
A house fire in East Springfield has left one family without a place to stay. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, multiple fire crews were called to a reported fire in the 11,000 block of Ridge Road. Once on the scene, firefighters found flames coming from the rear of the house. They were able to bring […]
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Sunday House Fire Causes Penna Ave Closure
WARREN, Pa. – A Sunday morning house fire has Pennsylvania Ave E closed in both directions between Locust St and Park Ave. The fire was called in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officals on the scene told Your Daily Local the Avenue would be closed “for some time.”...
explore venango
Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident happened around 8:44 a.m. on Friday, November 11, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Ranch Street, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
explore venango
Area Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township on November 5. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Auto Parts from Vehicles
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple thefts of auto parts from vehicles. A catalytic converter was removed from a Jeep Renegade on W. Middle Rd. in Girard Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said. A woman who lives on East Ave. in McKean Borough reported...
yourerie
Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast
Approaching storm system will set off some showers or wet snow later this afternoon through tonight. Light accumulation possible in the snow belts tonight. Then, we await the next weather system that may give us some good lake effect tomorrow night into Thursday. Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am...
erienewsnow.com
Townships Prepare for Snowfall
With snow in the forecast for the next few days, Erie businesses and municipalities are prepared for the start of the winter season. Harborcreek townships have their snowplows loaded with salt and sand and have been prepped to go for weeks, leading into the first snowfall of the season. Township...
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
yourerie
Erie driver allegedly hits three-year-old girl, faces charges
Erie driver allegedly hits three-year-old girl, faces charges. Erie driver allegedly hits three-year-old girl, faces …. Erie driver allegedly hits three-year-old girl, faces charges. Community reacts to winter season’s first snow cover …. Community reacts to winter season's first snow cover in Erie Co. DC lawmakers react after 3...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tuesday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The advisory runs until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with snow accumulations ranging from one to three inches and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch.
yourdailylocal.com
ANF Approves Fourmile Project in Warren, McKean Counties
BRADFORD, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project, which involves four Warren County municipalities. The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area – a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in...
27 First News
How many days will it snow in the Valley this week?
There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below. The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. Monday will be cloudy and dry with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.
yourdailylocal.com
Commissioners Announce Temporary Shutdown of County Recycling Program
WARREN, Pa. – In a Monday news release, the Warren County Commissioners announced that there would be a “temporary shutdown” of the county’s recycling program effective Dec. 1. Recycling operations for Columbus, Elk, Eldred, and Cherry Grove Townships will be shut down on that date and...
WFMJ.com
Greenville demolishing 5 downtown buildings
A Greenville eyesore that once led to its Main street being shut down is now being demolished. According to the borough manager it's taken over 7 months for Greenville officials to acquire the needed grants to fund the demolition. They also got enough grants to pay the demolition of three...
yourerie
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend. Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash …. Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend. New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy …. Investigators are working a major lead in the case of...
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy cited after crashing into Amish buggy
Chautauqua, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 has new information on a crash involving a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy crashing into an Amish buggy. That crash resulted in at least two people being hurt and the horse being put down. News 4 has obtained the dash cam video from that deputy’s patrol car, as well as […]
Heavy lake effect snow possible later this week
“We are expecting the lake effect snow bands set up to the south of Buffalo and northern Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties during the overnight Thursday night into Friday morning,” said Dan Kelly with Buffalo’s National Weather Service.
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
