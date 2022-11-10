Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota. From deer to ducks and pike to perch, hunters and anglers must take only their own daily limit or fill their own deer tag. For as long as I can remember, party hunting, group fishing or any other way to describe it has never been legal in the state.
740thefan.com
North Dakota Class 9B All-State Football Team
(KFGO/KNFL) Here is the North Dakota Class 9B All-State Football Team, as voted on by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association. Second Team All-State (Not position specific) Hankinson: Cruz Hernandez. LaMoure/Litchville-Marion: Tate Mart, Anthony Wendel, Brock Wendel. Hatton-Northwood: Ethan Steinbrink. Maple River: Marty Rohrbeck. May-Port CG: Ethan Bergstrom, Andrew...
740thefan.com
ND Republicans select new State leadership
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Republican caucuses elected their new leadership in Bismarck Monday night. The Senate Caucus selected Sen. David Hogue from District 38 in Minot as their Majority Leader, Sen. Jerry Klein from District 44 in Harvey as Asst. Majority Leader, and Sen. Kristin Roers from Fargo’s District 27 as Caucus Chair.
740thefan.com
SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency’s new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the...
Comments / 0