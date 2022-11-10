Read full article on original website
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning. Trump had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party’s nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate. While the party was on the cusp of retaking control of...
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In “So Help Me God,” Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words,...
Investigate information daily
Our U.S. Constitution is a remarkable document and occasionally challenged and frequently misunderstood. A recent example in our local Chronicle contained a letter admonishing a weekly writer that her article contained an untruth in that she said a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the Constitutional right to abortion. His explanation was that nowhere in the Constitution does it contain any actual wording regarding the right to an abortion. While that is true, Courtney Stewart is actually correct.
McCarthy taking first step to House speaker, but grind ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is taking the first major step Tuesday toward becoming House speaker, appearing before colleagues for a secret ballot election as he brushes past the objections of his right flank and begins a weeks-long sprint of deal-making to secure support. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with them now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. But Republican leaders are facing an intense backlash on Capitol Hill over their disappointing performance in the midterm elections, when McCarthy’s promises of a GOP sweep that would transform Washington collapsed. Instead, the House could have one of the slimmest majorities in 90 years, leaving McCarthy exposed to challengers. The fallout is spilling down-ballot in other Republican leadership races and in the Senate where Republican leader Mitch McConnell will face his own colleagues Wednesday. The formal vote for House speaker will come when the new Congress convenes in January, Before then, McCarthy will need to shore up support from 218 lawmakers with potentially just a few votes to spare.
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing Russia's withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war,” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.
