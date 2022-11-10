Read full article on original website
Queen of Raw Receives Cash Infusion to Combat Inventory Waste
Climate fintech company Queen of Raw is taking on the issue of inventory waste—now with a fresh infusion of capital. The group announced this week that it has received funding from international venture capital and impact investor Future Planet Capital, which has committed about $400 million to mission-driven businesses like 23andMe, Vaccitech and Tokamak. Now, the investment firm is backing Queen of Raw’s goal of addressing $288 billion in excess inventory generated by the fashion and textile industries each year, which is systematically landfilled, incinerated or stored in warehouses without a productive end use. The startup, which grew by 650 percent...
Stocks Climb on Cooling Inflation, but Trading Remains Shaky
"By Damian J. Troise and Stan ChoeStocks are closing higher, boosted by more signs the nation’s high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. But a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky Tuesday and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. Earlier in the day, it saw a 1.8% gain disappear and swung briefly to a loss of 0.1%. Through the market’s swerves, technology stocks continued to lead Wall Street on hopes that the Federal Reserve may ease up on the pace of its interest rate hikes, which...
