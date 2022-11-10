Read full article on original website
Charles Melvin Perry
Mr. Charles Melvin Perry, age 78 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Mr. Perry was born in Coweta County, Georgia on June 15, 1944, the son of the late Hubert Lee Perry and Cornelia Lucile Helton Perry. He was a retired machine operator having worked at WPD Lumber Yard and as a member of Consolation Baptist Church.
Newnan Times-Herald
Caldwell public meetings set for this week
A team interested in redeveloping the old Caldwell Tanks site on East Broad Street, now known as the 57 East site, have set two meetings for this Thursday. Those meetings will be held at 4 p.m. and at 6 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. The 4 p.m. meeting will involve...
Pet of the Week: Grady
Pet of the Week: Grady
Grady is a large, energetic, affectionate pup listed as a Labrador retriever/Cane Corso mix. His ideal family would be active, have plenty of room for him to run off some energy, and be willing to dedicate time to training and play. Grady is extremely intelligent and eager to please, with...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta jail staff saves life of inmate
An inmate at the Coweta County jail is still around thanks to the quick actions of a handful of Coweta County jail officers. On Nov. 5, the inmate went into cardiac arrest, according to a report from Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Newnan Times-Herald
NFD crews battle commercial building fire
A Newnan firefighter was injured after crews battled a commercial building fire Monday afternoon. At approximately 3:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 84 Wall Street for a commercial building fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the building. Crews had to gain quick...
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville residents may see an increase on their water bills
The Grantville City Council is scheduled to consider at a meeting on Monday a proposed increase in water and sewer rates to balance a 12-percent increase in water rates from Coweta County; the city’s water department is already operating in the red, according to officials. Grantville City Manager Al...
Newnan Times-Herald
Indians go toe-to-toe with Camden County, fall late
On Saturday afternoon, the East Coweta Indians traveled 300 miles to Kingsland, Georgia, to play the second seed from region 1-7A, the Camden County Wildcats. The Indians had a 21-17 halftime lead and only trailed by three going into the fourth, but the Wildcats scored three late touchdowns to end East Coweta's season with a 44-33 first-round playoff win.
