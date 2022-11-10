ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

kuathletics.com

🏀 Kansas to Host Marian E. Washington Legacy Reunion

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics and K Club are set to host the Marian E. Washington Legacy Reunion this weekend, November 17-20. The weekend will celebrate Washington’s accomplishments during her tenure with Kansas Athletics and her impact on women’s athletics overall, specifically on the sport of women’s basketball.
kuathletics.com

🏀 Jayhawks to Face Blue Devils in Champions Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Playing in its 12th State Farm Champions Classic, No. 5 Kansas (2-0) will face No. 7 Duke (2-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The contest will start at 8:30 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action.
kuathletics.com

🏈 Red Raiders Top Jayhawks in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Devin Neal rushed for 190 yards and quarterback Jason Bean threw for three touchdowns, but the Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 43-28 on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders opened the scoring on their first drive, marching 75 yards...
kuathletics.com

🏐 Balanced Jayhawks Sweep West Virginia, 3-0

LAWRENCE, Kan – In their second matchup of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks swept the West Virginia Mountaineers 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-16) Saturday afternoon at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Super-senior Anezka Szabo led the Jayhawks offensively with 11 kills. Kansas improved to 17-8 on the season and 7-6 in...
kuathletics.com

🏈 Senior Day vs. Texas Set for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will close out the home portion of its 2022 schedule on Saturday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday night. The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The matchup between the Jayhawks and Longhorns will be Kansas’ 11th...
