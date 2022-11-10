Read full article on original website
The Verge
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s theme song has no business being this good
Marvel’s recent superhero shows have never exactly been known for their music, but Disney’s upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series might be the one to change that. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur from executive producers Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and Steve Loter revolves around Lunella...
The Verge
Walter Hamada is joining Paramount Pictures following his Warner Bros. Discovery exit
Following his recent departure from the studio formerly known as DC Films, Walter Hamada is heading over to Paramount Pictures to head up the studio’s upcoming horror projects. Paramount Pictures announced today that it’s entered an exclusive multiyear deal with Hamada that will see him heading up all of...
The Verge
Elgato’s new Stream Deck joins the knob mob
Elgato, the company responsible for my strange addiction to putting more buttons on my desk, has just launched its latest streaming accessory, the Elgato Stream Deck Plus, which is currently available on the Elgato store for $199.99, $70 less than the Razer Stream Controller but $50 more than the Stream Deck MK. 2. Just like its predecessors, the Stream Deck Plus has an array of buttons that can be mapped to a variety of functions and plugins available through the Elgato Stream Deck software, but this version is equipped with a set of four knobs and an LED screen.
The Verge
How DeviantArt is navigating the AI art minefield
Artificial intelligence is learning to make art, and nobody has quite figured out how to handle it — including DeviantArt, one of the best-known homes for artists on the internet. Last week, DeviantArt decided to step into the minefield of AI image generation, launching a tool called DreamUp that lets anyone make pictures from text prompts. It’s part of a larger DeviantArt attempt to give more control to human artists, but it’s also created confusion — and, among some users, anger.
The Verge
Splatoon 3’s chill December update adds more of everything
Splatoon 3 is getting a big update, splashing down on December 1st. Dubbed Chill Season 2022, the update’s adding new weapons, stages, game modes, and a lot more cool clothes and gear to zhuzh up your octolings. The Salmon Run game mode is also getting a fish-lift with the...
The Verge
You can save $50 on the Xbox Series S
Black Friday is next week, which means we’re about to see a lot of great deals drop and inevitably disappear within seconds. That’s why it’s not the worst idea to start your holiday shopping before the madness begins. If you want to do so while saving, you can’t go wrong gifting a gamer a discounted Xbox Series S. Right now, you can buy Microsoft’s miniature console for just $249.99 ($50 off) at Adorama, which is one of its better prices to date.
The Verge
The Witcher 3’s next-gen patch will arrive on December 14th
The next-gen patch for The Witcher 3 will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on Wednesday, December 14th. If you already own the base game on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One (any version will do, not just the Complete Edition), you’ll get the patch, which includes upgraded visuals, all of the DLC packs, and further content drops inspired by the Netflix series, for free.
The Verge
Netflix will now let you kick your ex out of your account
Netflix is rolling out a new feature called Manage Access and Devices that lets you see the devices associated with your account. Based on a screenshot from Netflix, you’ll be able to see things like which devices are connected to your account, which profile watched something on that device, and where they watched it from. If you want to log somebody out of the account, you can click the “sign out” button.
The Verge
Microsoft’s Xbox chief settles the Call of Duty PlayStation debate once and for all
Bored of hearing about whether Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation or not? Good, because so is Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. In an interview on Decoder, a show hosted by The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Spencer has settled the debate over the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation once and for all.
