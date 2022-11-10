Delta cancels flights in Florida, Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole drove Delta Air Lines to cancel flights at a number of airports in Florida and the Bahamas on Thursday.

Atlanta-based Delta canceled nearly 150 of its Thursday flights, according to FlightAware.com . That includes more than 75 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, many of them to and from Orlando and other airports in Florida.

Orlando International Airport halted flights starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday ahead of the storm , and said Thursday it would resume limited operations in the evening and normal operations Friday. Palm Beach International Airport closed Wednesday and reopened Thursday morning.

Delta urged customers to check their flight status. The airline is allowing customers to rebook flights by Nov. 16 without paying certain extra charges, if they have flights booked Nov. 8-13 to, from or through Savannah or a number of airports in the storm’s path in Florida and the Bahamas.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Georgia late Thursday and Friday. A handful of flights have already been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson for Friday, according to FlightAware .

