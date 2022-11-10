ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Delta cancels flights in Florida, Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Nicole

By Kelly Yamanouchi - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmjFg_0j6BOFVH00

Tropical Storm Nicole drove Delta Air Lines to cancel flights at a number of airports in Florida and the Bahamas on Thursday.

Atlanta-based Delta canceled nearly 150 of its Thursday flights, according to FlightAware.com . That includes more than 75 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, many of them to and from Orlando and other airports in Florida.

Orlando International Airport halted flights starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday ahead of the storm , and said Thursday it would resume limited operations in the evening and normal operations Friday. Palm Beach International Airport closed Wednesday and reopened Thursday morning.

Delta urged customers to check their flight status. The airline is allowing customers to rebook flights by Nov. 16 without paying certain extra charges, if they have flights booked Nov. 8-13 to, from or through Savannah or a number of airports in the storm’s path in Florida and the Bahamas.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Georgia late Thursday and Friday. A handful of flights have already been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson for Friday, according to FlightAware .

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations

If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
ORLANDO, FL
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week

Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front comes through Wednesday around lunchtime, and may result in a few showers, with 30% of our viewing area seeing a chance for precipitation. BEACHES: The beaches again feature a mix of sun...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off

An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
ORLANDO, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Here are the top 10 deadliest highways in the U.S.

ATLANTA — Three of the most dangerous highways in America run through Georgia, according to a new report. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Zebra car insurance company analyzed the most recent Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to assess which roads, counties and states have the most risk for drivers based on the number of fatal car crashes.
GEORGIA STATE
995qyk.com

Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
81K+
Followers
50K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy