Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Home Depot customers are spending more, but that's mainly due to inflation
Good news for home improvement retail giant Home Depot: Sales were up nearly 6% from a year ago, topping Wall Street's forecasts. Earnings were better than expected, too. Now for the bad news: Home Depot reported fewer customer transactions again.
Albany Herald
Wealthier shoppers turn to Walmart for groceries
Wealthier customers pinched by inflation are switching to Walmart for groceries, boosting sales at America's largest retailer. Walmart on Tuesday reported annual US sales growth of 8.2% last quarter at stores open for at least a year. The results beat Wall Street analysts' expectations, pushing Walmart's stock up around 6% during pre-market trading Tuesday.
As shoppers flood back into stores, retailers are scrambling to merge e-commerce and in-store experiences
Unlike pre-pandemic times, shoppers are now looking at brick-and-mortar as an extension of retailers' e-commerce offerings — not a siloed experience.
Stocks Gain Ground After Wholesale Inflation Eases in U.S.
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing.The S&P 500 index rose 1.2% as of 12:53 p.m. Eastern. More than 80% of stocks in the benchmark index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130 points, or 0.4%, to 33,667 and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%.Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest gains. Apple jumped 2.1%. Walmart surged 7.3% after reporting strong financial results, raising...
Comments / 0