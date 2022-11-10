ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

uptownmessenger.com

Driver killed in car fire after vehicle stalls at Tchoupitoulas exit

A driver was killed early Sunday in a sport utility vehicle that burst into flames at the Tchoupitoulas exit off of U.S. 90. At about 2:30 a.m., a Ford Explorer stalled in the middle lane of the exit and was struck by a 2016 Chevy Malibu, setting off a fire in the Explorer. A third vehicle, a 2016 GM Yukon XL, then collided with the Malibu in a three-car pile-up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche

A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
GRAND ISLE, LA
WDSU

Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

City Park Carousel burglarized, police searching for suspect

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of burglarizing the City Park Carousel. On Nov. 12, a City Park maintenance worker reported that a shed that contained equipment for the carousel had been burglarized in the 100 block of Victory Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Driver wounded in West Bank Expressway shooting in Harvey

A man driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Harvey was shot in the hip when someone opened fire on his vehicle Friday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, said detective Brandon Veal, spokesperson for agency. The injury...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Central City phone store

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who robbed a Central City phone store last week. The armed man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue last Tuesday (Nov. 8) around 7:19 p.m., when only one employee was inside.
CENTRAL, LA

