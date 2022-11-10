Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish would prohibit new hazardous material bulk storage sites, under draft rules
Jefferson Parish would prohibit businesses from opening new bulk storage sites for hazardous materials under a sprawling proposal aimed at modernizing the parish’s industrial zoning rules. The proposed regulation is one of several recommended in an 85-page report released Sunday and authored by the parish’s Planning Department and the...
uptownmessenger.com
Driver killed in car fire after vehicle stalls at Tchoupitoulas exit
A driver was killed early Sunday in a sport utility vehicle that burst into flames at the Tchoupitoulas exit off of U.S. 90. At about 2:30 a.m., a Ford Explorer stalled in the middle lane of the exit and was struck by a 2016 Chevy Malibu, setting off a fire in the Explorer. A third vehicle, a 2016 GM Yukon XL, then collided with the Malibu in a three-car pile-up.
fox8live.com
NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
Case closed after investigation into two Orleans Justice Center inmate deaths
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Legal Officer Graham Bosworth examined and summarized the details.
NOPD adds drugs and narcotics charges in vehicle theft arrest
Detectives found the scooter in New Orleans East in the 4900 block of Alsace Street, along with three individuals.
WDSU
Louisiana State Police investigate crash that killed 2 men in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people Sunday night. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 1 just before 9 p.m. Troopers said Santiago Cascillo, 33, of Texas, and Chad St. Pierre, 51, of Grand Isle, were killed in the...
lafourchegazette.com
Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche
A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
WDSU
Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Inspector General launches investigation into Cantrell’s use of city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, sources tell FOX 8. A series of FOX 8 investigations found Mayor Cantrell spending hundreds of hours in the apartment, often for hours...
NOLA.com
Mayor's bodyguard is latest New Orleans officer accused of payroll irregularities
The latest controversy over New Orleans Police Department payroll irregularities centers on a member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s executive security team, officer Jeffrey Vappie, who is being investigated by police Public Integrity Bureau for hours he clocked while on the mayor’s detail. The investigation, which Cantrell confirmed Thursday,...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson asks skeptical City Council for extra $13 million
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson tangled with City Council members during her first annual budget hearing on Friday, as she pitched a pay increase for deputies and $25 million in one-time expenses while defending her spending on travel and consultants. Hutson said she wants $13 million more than Mayor LaToya...
WDSU
City Park Carousel burglarized, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of burglarizing the City Park Carousel. On Nov. 12, a City Park maintenance worker reported that a shed that contained equipment for the carousel had been burglarized in the 100 block of Victory Avenue.
NOLA.com
Driver wounded in West Bank Expressway shooting in Harvey
A man driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Harvey was shot in the hip when someone opened fire on his vehicle Friday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, said detective Brandon Veal, spokesperson for agency. The injury...
City leaders want independent investigation into Mayor Cantrell, bodyguard
The New Orleans Police Department is already looking into the amount of hours that security guard claimed he worked while protecting Mayor Cantrell.
Millions of dollars worth of vessels burn in New Orleans
Flames tore through several boats and yachts at Seabrook Harbor and Marine in New Orleans Sunday. The call came in at 5:45am. “The first NOFD company arrived on the scene of… five boats fully engulfed in flames,”
WDSU
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
fox8live.com
Adult killed, 2 other drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash on Pontchartrain Expressway, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult motorist was killed and two other drivers injured in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning (Nov. 13) on the Pontchartrain Expressway, New Orleans police said. The tragic chain of events unfolded shortly after 2:30 a.m., police said, when a Ford Explorer SUV apparently stalled...
fox8live.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery of Central City phone store
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who robbed a Central City phone store last week. The armed man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue last Tuesday (Nov. 8) around 7:19 p.m., when only one employee was inside.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating fatal accident that killed 1 and left 2 others injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and two others injured. According to police, a Ford Explorer stalled in the middle lane of the US 90 West Tchoupitoulas exit when a Chevy Malibu struck the Ford Explorer, which caused the Explorer to burst into flames.
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans seeks court approval to sell off properties in bankruptcy case
More than two years after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of mounting lawsuits related to past child sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of New Orleans is beginning to raise cash by selling some of its vast real estate holdings. Attorneys for the local Roman Catholic Church will...
