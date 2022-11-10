Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
News Channel Nebraska
Construction site equipment reportedly stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A construction site reported that some of their equipment was stolen over the weekend in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to a construction site near 56th St. and O St. on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said they talked...
News Channel Nebraska
More information released for weekend accident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released an update on an accident that put two males in the hospital on Nov. 12. LPD said the the driver of a 2005 Ford Escape that hit a 2005 Chevy Malibu was a 17-year-old boy. The driver of the Malibu was a 27-year-old man that was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. The teen was also taken to a nearby hospital but reportedly had minor injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 62-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman questioned after knife attack
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha woman is being questioned for a stabbing Monday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 4118 N 105th St. around 4:30 a.m. on Monday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found the victim, a 60-year-old man, with a stab wound and...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD releases additional information about weekend shooting victims
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have released more information about the victims of a shooting in Omaha that killed one and injured seven. The Omaha Police Department said the woman that died was 20-year-old Karly Wood. The seven other shooting victims with various injuries were two 25-year-old men, a 27-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, and a 34-year-old man.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City
LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
News Channel Nebraska
Assortment of drugs found inside man's car in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was taken into custody after officers found several types of drugs inside his vehicle. The Lincoln Police Department said investigators with the Narcotics Task Force went up to a vehicle in an alley between E St. and F St. after they saw the vehicle involved in a traffic infraction around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Equipment reported stolen from LPD recruit officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln Police Department recruit officer reported having his equipment stolen on Nov. 11. LPD said officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of S 31. St. on Nov. 11 around 10:30 p.m. for a reported larceny from a vehicle. Officers said the victim was a 28-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
FCSO reports warrant arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports warrant arrests over the weekend. A sheriff’s office press release says Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Mo., was arrested on multiple warrants out of Kansas. Deputies made contact with Craft after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near Hamburg.
News Channel Nebraska
Officer reportedly assaulted by teen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An officer was assaulted by an 18-year-old that reportedly attempted to sneak backstage of a concert. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Pinnacle Bank Arena around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 12 after an officer was reportedly assaulted. Officials said there were other officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave
SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
News Channel Nebraska
Home fire near Beatrice Fire Headquarters, fought Saturday
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska fire department had a short distance to go, responding to a Saturday afternoon fire. The Beatrice Fire Department was summoned across the street north of the fire station, to 622 Bell Street, at 3:40 p.m. A fire, believed caused by an electrical problem, broke out in the attic of the house. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof and through the house….and had the flames extinguished in about twenty minutes. Electric and gas utility crews were summoned to the scene to shut off service.
News Channel Nebraska
Downtown Omaha: Out with the old...
If you’re a fan of the wrecking ball downtown Omaha has just what you’re looking for. Built in 1977, the 45-year-old downtown library, is quickly coming down, to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters. The tallest building between Chicago and Denver, 44 stories tall, is...
News Channel Nebraska
Plea entered in meth case
NEBRASKA CITY – Kenneth Pinzino, 34, of Nebraska City entered a no contest plea Monday to possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 3. Pinzino was arrested following a search of a First Corso residence, where police say they found a bag containing 28 grams of methamphetamine. Otoe County Attorney Jennifer...
