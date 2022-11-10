ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:

4-5-0-4-9

(four, five, zero, four, nine)

