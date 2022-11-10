Kraken Hockey Fights Cancer Month with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Let’s Fight Cancer together. November is Hockey Fights Cancer Month.

We've teamed up with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the Seattle Kraken to support Hockey Fights Cancer Month. With your chance to donate on amazing auction items to help us raise money! The auction will be live November 17th from 5am pt - 11pm pt so make sure to bid!

CLICK HERE TO BID on some amazing auction items INCLUDING a Zamboni ride, tickets and autographed merch!

Make a play for your health with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health by getting screened. Screen for breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, prostate and skin cancer.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health locations are across Seattle and the South Sound. You can easily find a screening location near you.