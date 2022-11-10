Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

IRVINGTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- X-Caliber Capital, a national, direct commercial real estate lender focused on impact lending, announced its affiliate companies, X-Caliber Rural Capital (XRC) and CastleGreen Finance (CastleGreen), closed a $52MM combined transaction for the new construction of Origo Cold Storage, a California-based 254,000 square-foot cold storage almond facility. XRC provided $35MM through the USDA’s Food Supply Chain Program and CastleGreen provided $17MM of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing through the California Statewide Communities Development Authority PACE Program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006156/en/ X-Caliber Capital is the only lender in the country that can offer the powerful combination of long-term, competitive financing, leveraging both C-PACE and USDA loans under one roof. The loan was originated by X-Caliber Capital’s Executive Managing Director, Mike Hammond.
