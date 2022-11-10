MD Lottery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada conceded on Tuesday that he lost, issuing statements saying that he won’t contest the result but calling mail-in balloting a “tactic” that tilted the balance. “I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome,” GOP candidate Adam Laxalt said in a tweet that campaign adviser Robert Uithoven confirmed was authentic. Laxalt, who had the vocal endorsement of former President Donald Trump, called Cortez Masto to congratulate her on her victory, Cortez Masto campaign aide Sigalle Reshef confirmed. The Associated Press called the race on Saturday, declaring Cortez Masto the winner. Laxalt told the AP more than a year ago that he was preparing legal challenges to the outcome of the 2022 election. In his Twitter statement and a separate email sent Tuesday to supporters, he complained that “Republican turnout on Election Day was significantly lower than expected as we needed to overcome nearly three weeks of Democrat-favored mail-in voting.”

