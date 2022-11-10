MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Bonus Match 5
01-05-07-13-26, Bonus: 24
(one, five, seven, thirteen, twenty-six; Bonus: twenty-four)
Cash4Life
02-04-05-06-58, Cash Ball: 4
(two, four, five, six, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
MultiMatch
01-05-10-24-34-38
(one, five, ten, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $765,000
Pick 3 Evening
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
Pick 3 Midday
2-0-7
(two, zero, seven)
Pick 4 Evening
5-4-5-0
(five, four, five, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
8-3-0-4
(eight, three, zero, four)
Pick 5 Evening
0-2-8-9-2
(zero, two, eight, nine, two)
Pick 5 Midday
1-6-3-4-5
(one, six, three, four, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
