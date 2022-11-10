ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MD Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Bonus Match 5

01-05-07-13-26, Bonus: 24

(one, five, seven, thirteen, twenty-six; Bonus: twenty-four)

Cash4Life

02-04-05-06-58, Cash Ball: 4

(two, four, five, six, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000

MultiMatch

01-05-10-24-34-38

(one, five, ten, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $765,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-7

(two, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

5-4-5-0

(five, four, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-0-4

(eight, three, zero, four)

Pick 5 Evening

0-2-8-9-2

(zero, two, eight, nine, two)

Pick 5 Midday

1-6-3-4-5

(one, six, three, four, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky Supreme Court weighs future of abortion access

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A week after Kentucky voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure, the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed the constitutionality of a statewide ban approved by lawmakers in a case that seems destined to become a defining moment for abortion rights in the state. An attorney defending the abortion ban urged the court “not to create the Kentucky version of Roe v. Wade.” A lawyer for two abortion clinics challenging the ban countered that the state’s voters “declined to remove protections for abortion from our constitution.” The case is the first legal test since voters in Kentucky and three other states signaled their support for abortion rights in last week’s midterm elections. Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have denied abortion rights in the state’s constitution. The court hearing at the Kentucky Capitol was closed to the public amid heightened security. Mindful of the ballot’s rejection, abortion rights supporters gathered near the courtroom and chanted: “No means no.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois voters approve collective bargaining amendment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution guaranteeing the right to bargain collectively. The measure in last week’s election was closely watched in Illinois and beyond as a gauge of public support for the labor movement, which has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Rolovich sues Washington St over firing for refusing vaccine

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has sued the university and Gov. Jay Inslee after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The lawsuit, filed last week in Whitman County Superior Court, names the university, athletic director Patrick Chun and Inslee as defendants. Inslee, a Democrat, had required that state employees get vaccinated, or receive a specific exemption, to keep their jobs. Rolovich contends Chun and other university officials were “hostile” when they denied him a religious exemption and fired him from his $3 million a year coaching job midway through the 2021 season. Rolovich was the highest-paid public employee in the state at the time and had more than three years left on his five-year contract. Rolovich is Catholic and said in the lawsuit that he applied for a religious exemption from the vaccine requirement.
SPOKANE, WA
The Associated Press

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs, and was running out of remaining votes. Vote counting had gone on for days since the Tuesday election, as officials continued to tally massive amounts of late-arriving ballots. As of Monday night, there were 43,000 remaining votes to count in Arizona, according to state officials, including more than 17,000 early ballots.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second largest school district was fired after a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre. The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who has held the position since the summer of 2021, after Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the surprise motion Monday night. The district has been embroiled in controversy since a grand jury investigation into the Parkland shooting also uncovered unrelated allegations of mismanagement. A former official was charged with contract-rigging, a former superintendent with perjury and four school board members were eventually removed. Separately, audits reported in October of two contracts with long term vendors — one for caps and gowns and the other for training and education management — found that parents and the district were overcharged some $1.4 million.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Associated Press

Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley, 16, withdrew a possible insanity defense and acknowledged the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic no-parole sentence in Michigan. But teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can raise immaturity, mental condition, family life and other issues while arguing for a shorter term. Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges. The sentencing process is scheduled to start in February.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center

Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said. Authorities did not provide details about the nature or severity of the injuries, or how long it took to bring the episode to an end. Order was restored after state police troopers and other law enforcement officers entered the facility, located in Adair County in south-central Kentucky, state police said in a news release. State police got the call for help at around 9:40 p.m. Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Nevada GOP Senate candidate concedes loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada conceded on Tuesday that he lost, issuing statements saying that he won’t contest the result but calling mail-in balloting a “tactic” that tilted the balance. “I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome,” GOP candidate Adam Laxalt said in a tweet that campaign adviser Robert Uithoven confirmed was authentic. Laxalt, who had the vocal endorsement of former President Donald Trump, called Cortez Masto to congratulate her on her victory, Cortez Masto campaign aide Sigalle Reshef confirmed. The Associated Press called the race on Saturday, declaring Cortez Masto the winner. Laxalt told the AP more than a year ago that he was preparing legal challenges to the outcome of the 2022 election. In his Twitter statement and a separate email sent Tuesday to supporters, he complained that “Republican turnout on Election Day was significantly lower than expected as we needed to overcome nearly three weeks of Democrat-favored mail-in voting.”
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from Maricopa County. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide, and Hobbs leads by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether she will pick up enough votes to overtake Hobbs. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from the rest of the state. About 50 conservative protesters gathered outside the fence around Maricopa County’s election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix at midday Saturday to draw attention to their concerns about the slow pace of the vote count. Protracted counts are the norm in Arizona, where a record number of people returned mail ballots on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman’s abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

West Virginia's GOP Rep. Mooney announces 2024 Senate run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney didn’t wait long to announce a run for Senate in 2024. Just a week after breezing to reelection for a fifth term in Congress, the Republican backed by former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is entering the race for the seat held by the only Democrat left standing in statewide office in West Virginia: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. The announcement wasn’t a surprise. Mooney has for months been taking shots at Manchin, whose profile has been raised nationally by his role as a swing vote on several major spending packages in the divided U.S. Senate. Manchin has not yet officially announced whether he’ll run for reelection in 2024. Mooney openly expressed frustration after Manchin endorsed outgoing Republican Rep. David McKinley in the state’s May primary. The two GOP congressmen were pitted against each other after population losses cost West Virginia a U.S. House seat, and Mooney won handily.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Felony murder charge added in pickup truck bed body case

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday added a felony murder charge to the counts a teenager is facing in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck. Stephen Freeman, 19, of Lexington already was facing charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Oct. 27 following a minor collision in which Freeman fled the scene after crashing the pickup, Roseville police have said. Freeman allegedly had entered her home through a window, and when she arrived home an altercation ensued resulting in her death, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy