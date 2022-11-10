GA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 3 Midday

8-9-0

(eight, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

8-3-3-0

(eight, three, three, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-3-5-0-7

(zero, three, five, zero, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000

