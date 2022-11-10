ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTEM NewsRadio

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
Mix 93.1

Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant

It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
KILLEEN, TX
Post Register

Panic buttons could be required in Texas schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Silent Panic Alert Technology is gaining traction after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde five months ago. Since then, state leaders have made several changes aimed at preventing more tragedies. Panic buttons are now on the list of proposed safety rules at Texas schools.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
TODAY.com

Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home

An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Moda Health Plans Now Available In Austin

It’s that time of year to start thinking about choosing a health insurance plan for 2023. Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15. Jason Gootee, the vice president of sales and strategic market development at Moda Health, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to provide some tips for selecting the right plan for you.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin USPS hiring for the holiday season and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday season in Austin. There's a job fair tomorrow, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Capital Area, for multiple positions with starting pay between $17.32 and $19.50 per hour. USPS says...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Structure fire in Hewitt

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
HEWITT, TX

