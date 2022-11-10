Read full article on original website
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant
It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
All but 12 precincts approved Austin’s low-income housing bond
KXAN analyzed the results in all 234 precincts in which at least one vote was cast.
KWTX
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
Post Register
Panic buttons could be required in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Silent Panic Alert Technology is gaining traction after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde five months ago. Since then, state leaders have made several changes aimed at preventing more tragedies. Panic buttons are now on the list of proposed safety rules at Texas schools.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
Austin 2022 Tree of the Year Awards honors popular tree at St. Edward’s University and others
The votes are tallied and the winners are in. TreeFolks and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department have announced the 2022 Tree of the Year Awards winners. The contest, which was last held in 2013, honors big and unique trees in the capital city.
Austin Water to conduct prescribed burns on lands near FM 967
Austin Water alerted customers it will conduct prescribed burns this winter on its water quality protection lands south of Austin.
KWTX
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
Kyle 911 dispatchers needed; call volume continues to increase
Call after call with sometimes just two 911 dispatchers available to answer — that's the situation right now for the Kyle Police Department.
TODAY.com
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home
An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
80-story tower plan unveiled in downtown Austin
Construction recently started downtown on what will be the tallest tower in Austin and all of Texas — but a new plan just emerged that would reach even higher.
$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Elgin, claimed by Austinite
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was sold in Elgin and claimed by an Austin resident, according to the Texas Lottery.
KWTX
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
KXAN
Moda Health Plans Now Available In Austin
It’s that time of year to start thinking about choosing a health insurance plan for 2023. Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15. Jason Gootee, the vice president of sales and strategic market development at Moda Health, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to provide some tips for selecting the right plan for you.
fox7austin.com
Austin USPS hiring for the holiday season and beyond
AUSTIN, Texas - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday season in Austin. There's a job fair tomorrow, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Capital Area, for multiple positions with starting pay between $17.32 and $19.50 per hour. USPS says...
KWTX
Structure fire in Hewitt
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
Pflugerville teacher who made ‘inappropriate’ comments no longer employed by district
A Pflugerville ISD teacher accused by parents of making racist comments with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district, according to a letter from Pflugerville Superintendent Douglas Killian.
