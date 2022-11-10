ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Spend The Holidays At Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

If you haven’t made any holiday plans yet, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas has just the experience for you and the entire family. Brandon Wise, the assistant general manager at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Why does Lake Travis smell bad right now?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis is Central Texas’ largest water storage reservoir, holding over 300 billion gallons. And twice a year, the entire lake turns over. This process all has to do with water temperature. In the summer, long days and hot temperatures warm the surface of the lake to more than 80°F, while the deep water sheltered from sunlight and warm air, stays colder.
POINT VENTURE, TX
KXAN

Moda Health Plans Now Available In Austin

It’s that time of year to start thinking about choosing a health insurance plan for 2023. Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15. Jason Gootee, the vice president of sales and strategic market development at Moda Health, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to provide some tips for selecting the right plan for you.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy