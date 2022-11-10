Read full article on original website
Austin man rents out theater for free 50-kid ‘Black Panther’ screening
"Wakanda Forever" is the sequel to Marvel Studios' 2018 film "Black Panther."
Austin 2022 Tree of the Year Awards honors popular tree at St. Edward’s University and others
The votes are tallied and the winners are in. TreeFolks and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department have announced the 2022 Tree of the Year Awards winners. The contest, which was last held in 2013, honors big and unique trees in the capital city.
80-story tower plan unveiled in downtown Austin
Construction recently started downtown on what will be the tallest tower in Austin and all of Texas — but a new plan just emerged that would reach even higher.
This winter chill remains into the weekend
Highs will remain in the 50s through the weekend. Lows will tumble to the 30s and 40s. -- Rich Segal
Spend The Holidays At Kalahari Resorts & Conventions
If you haven’t made any holiday plans yet, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas has just the experience for you and the entire family. Brandon Wise, the assistant general manager at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
Why does Lake Travis smell bad right now?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis is Central Texas’ largest water storage reservoir, holding over 300 billion gallons. And twice a year, the entire lake turns over. This process all has to do with water temperature. In the summer, long days and hot temperatures warm the surface of the lake to more than 80°F, while the deep water sheltered from sunlight and warm air, stays colder.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Austin
While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn't blinking an eye at them as they're focused on their latest win.
Moda Health Plans Now Available In Austin
It’s that time of year to start thinking about choosing a health insurance plan for 2023. Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15. Jason Gootee, the vice president of sales and strategic market development at Moda Health, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to provide some tips for selecting the right plan for you.
$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Elgin, claimed by Austinite
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was sold in Elgin and claimed by an Austin resident, according to the Texas Lottery.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
WEEKEND READ: Alignment changes, new firsts during 2022 midterm elections in Texas
During the 2022 midterm elections, Texans voted on a number of key statewide races. Here's what has changed across the state and in the Austin area over the past four years.
Austin Water to conduct prescribed burns on lands near FM 967
Austin Water alerted customers it will conduct prescribed burns this winter on its water quality protection lands south of Austin.
All but 12 precincts approved Austin’s low-income housing bond
KXAN analyzed the results in all 234 precincts in which at least one vote was cast.
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
Veteran APD homicide detective retires, known as ‘the godfather’ of his unit
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly 30 years with the Austin Police Department, Detective David Fugitt decided to retire. Fugitt began his career with APD in 1994 as a patrol officer in southwest Austin, before being promoted to detective in the missing persons unit in 1999. Four years later in...
Last day to register to vote in Austin runoff election to decide next mayor
The races for Austin mayor and three city council spots have yet to be decided. Voters in the city will take to the polls again on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a runoff election.
Trifecta of viral illnesses leads to uptick in Austin respiratory infections
In the thick of the flu season, Austin pharmacists are seeing an upward trend in viral infections peaking earlier than previous years.
Pflugerville teacher who made ‘inappropriate’ comments no longer employed by district
A Pflugerville ISD teacher accused by parents of making racist comments with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district, according to a letter from Pflugerville Superintendent Douglas Killian.
Longhorns-Baylor game time announced for day after Thanksgiving
Texas will take on Baylor at 11 a.m., Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN, and that determination will take place after Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Kansas.
