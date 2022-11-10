Read full article on original website
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
80-story tower plan unveiled in downtown Austin
Construction recently started downtown on what will be the tallest tower in Austin and all of Texas — but a new plan just emerged that would reach even higher.
Austin 2022 Tree of the Year Awards honors popular tree at St. Edward’s University and others
The votes are tallied and the winners are in. TreeFolks and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department have announced the 2022 Tree of the Year Awards winners. The contest, which was last held in 2013, honors big and unique trees in the capital city.
Spend The Holidays At Kalahari Resorts & Conventions
If you haven’t made any holiday plans yet, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas has just the experience for you and the entire family. Brandon Wise, the assistant general manager at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.
$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Elgin, claimed by Austinite
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was sold in Elgin and claimed by an Austin resident, according to the Texas Lottery.
Why does Lake Travis smell bad right now?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis is Central Texas’ largest water storage reservoir, holding over 300 billion gallons. And twice a year, the entire lake turns over. This process all has to do with water temperature. In the summer, long days and hot temperatures warm the surface of the lake to more than 80°F, while the deep water sheltered from sunlight and warm air, stays colder.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Austin
While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn't blinking an eye at them as they're focused on their latest win.
Austin man rents out theater for free 50-kid ‘Black Panther’ screening
"Wakanda Forever" is the sequel to Marvel Studios' 2018 film "Black Panther."
All but 12 precincts approved Austin’s low-income housing bond
KXAN analyzed the results in all 234 precincts in which at least one vote was cast.
Austin Water to conduct prescribed burns on lands near FM 967
Austin Water alerted customers it will conduct prescribed burns this winter on its water quality protection lands south of Austin.
Moda Health Plans Now Available In Austin
It’s that time of year to start thinking about choosing a health insurance plan for 2023. Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15. Jason Gootee, the vice president of sales and strategic market development at Moda Health, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to provide some tips for selecting the right plan for you.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
This winter chill remains into the weekend
Highs will remain in the 50s through the weekend. Lows will tumble to the 30s and 40s. -- Rich Segal
Lakeway Police searching for suspect of stolen car
Lakeway PD tweeted officers were able to confront the suspect in the Rough Hollow area, but he fled the area, damaging two Lakeway Police units with the stolen car.
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
Veteran APD homicide detective retires, known as ‘the godfather’ of his unit
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly 30 years with the Austin Police Department, Detective David Fugitt decided to retire. Fugitt began his career with APD in 1994 as a patrol officer in southwest Austin, before being promoted to detective in the missing persons unit in 1999. Four years later in...
Hays County approves purchasing nearly 100 Narcan holsters for sheriff’s office
On Tuesday, Hays County commissioners approved purchasing 97 Narcan holsters for the sheriff's office to help reverse opioid overdoses.
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
2 dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport
Austin Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a tow truck and happened just before 1:50 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 183.
Kyle 911 dispatchers needed; call volume continues to increase
Call after call with sometimes just two 911 dispatchers available to answer — that's the situation right now for the Kyle Police Department.
