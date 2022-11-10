Read full article on original website
Alabama's Bryce Young among semifinalists for Davey O'Brien Award
Alabama’s Bryce Young was selected as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee announced on Tuesday afternoon. Young is one of 21 semifinalists on the 2022 list. The reigning O’Brien Award winner, Young is joined by Mac Jones (2020)...
Alabama's Brandon Miller named to John R. Wooden Award watch list
Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller is one of 50 candidates named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Watch List presented by Wendy’s. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All-American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.
Alabama defense continuing to harp on generating more turnovers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Turnover margin is one of Nick Saban’s top criteria for determining the success of games, and the Crimson Tide is near the back of the pack in that area this year. Through 10 contests, Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) sits at -5 in turnover margin with...
Focus is off Bama and now on Arkansas, per Jordan Watkins
Jordan Watkins knows full well that chances to knock off top-15 opponents in front of his home crowd don't come around very often. When it came to Saturday's matchup with Alabama, it was an opportunity wasted, despite all the good things that came out of it. At the end of the day, an L is an L in the record column.
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham listed 'day-to-day' for N.C. State game
University of Lousiville senior quarterback Malik Cunningham is listed as day-to-day for the Cardinals' game this weekend at home against North Carolina State, according to U of L head coach Scott Satterfield. Cunningham injured his right shoulder on the final play of the first half against Clemson last Saturday night....
LSU's Brian Kelly says UAB is a non-conference team that won't be taken lightly
Brian Kelly was asked point blank if anyone on LSU’s staff had started looking ahead to reviewing Georgia and the SEC Championship title that was decided over last weekend’s slate of games. That game, though three weeks out, will be another important milestone for seeing where this program...
Alabama vs. Auburn: Week 13 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 8-ranked Alabama’s home game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fifth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call. The...
Bradley brings 'tough, gritty' mentality to both ends of the floor
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nate Oats praised both Jaden Bradley and Nimari Burnett for their defense against Liberty star guard Darius McGhee in the team’s win Friday. McGhee, the two-time Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year, only scored eight points in 22 minutes of action...
Watch: Louisville coaches recap Clemson game, preview NC State contest
Louisvillle (6-4, 3-4) hosts NC State (7-3, 3-3) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 3:30pm. The game marks the final home and ACC game for the Cardinals this season. UofL is currently a 4-point favorite, but the Cardinals may or may not be without quarterback Malik Cunningham. The Cardinals are...
Lane Kiffin's Auburn coaching candidacy lingers in media's reaction to Ole Miss' loss to Alabama, Nick Saban
"Two years ago, I walked off this field and said we didn’t come here to cover spreads or play, at the time, the No. 1 team in the country close," Kiffin said. "We came here to beat Alabama and we didn’t do it. We’re 0-1 today." Subscribe...
Nick Saban gives updates on Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs after Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks exited Saturday’s game against Ole Miss with an injury. The junior made his third consecutive start but was only on the field for one play as he sustained an injury on the Rebels’ first play of the contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
Alabama Moves Up In College Football Polls
In the Southeastern Conference, the road can be a tough football place. Alabama has played all four of its SEC road games this year with one easy win (at Arkansas, 49-26), one difficult win (Saturday at Ole Miss, 30-24), and two last-play losses (49-52 at Tennessee and 31-32 at LSU in overtime).
