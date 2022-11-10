ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama's Brandon Miller named to John R. Wooden Award watch list

Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller is one of 50 candidates named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Watch List presented by Wendy’s. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All-American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.
Focus is off Bama and now on Arkansas, per Jordan Watkins

Jordan Watkins knows full well that chances to knock off top-15 opponents in front of his home crowd don't come around very often. When it came to Saturday's matchup with Alabama, it was an opportunity wasted, despite all the good things that came out of it. At the end of the day, an L is an L in the record column.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
Alabama Moves Up In College Football Polls

In the Southeastern Conference, the road can be a tough football place. Alabama has played all four of its SEC road games this year with one easy win (at Arkansas, 49-26), one difficult win (Saturday at Ole Miss, 30-24), and two last-play losses (49-52 at Tennessee and 31-32 at LSU in overtime).
