Suspect Accused Of Attacking Paul Pelosi Indicted By Federal Grand Jury

By Bill Galluccio
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A federal grand jury has indicted David DePape on one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties and one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties.

DePape, who was in the United States illegally , is accused of breaking into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi in the middle of the night and attacking her 82-year-old husband, Paul, with a hammer .

Paul suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull, and was rushed to the hospital. He underwent surgery and has since been released .

DePape told investigators that he was looking for Nancy, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time, and planned to kidnap her in what he described as a "suicide mission." DePape said that he planned to interrogate her and break her kneecaps if he felt she was lying to him.

DePape was also hit with state charges, including attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse. He pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on November 1.

If convicted on the federal charges, DePape faces up to 50 years in prison.

