Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome In Romantic California Ceremony: See 1st Pics
Team Jacob fans, stand down! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Twilight Hunk, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Robles, California. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos published by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a look at Tay’s gown. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliqué with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a black tuxedo.
Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress: Former First Daughter wears Elie Saab for her big day
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos tied the knot in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida wedding. Donald Trump’s youngest daughter chose an Elie Saab wedding gown for the big day. After two years engaged, the 29-year-old bride wore a white ballet-neck embellished gown that featured a tapered waist and a long train. She completed the look with dangling diamond and pearl earrings.
Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family
Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
Fake Vogue Magazine Cover Could Cost Drake and 21 Savage $4M
The rapper Drake has made waves in the media thanks to a fake media campaign intended to promote his new album with fellow artist 21 Savage. While the campaign included a number of falsely staged interviews and appearances, one magazine isn’t happy about the fake Drake ads. Vogue magazine has sued rappers Drake and 21 Savage in response.
Allure
Jennifer Garner's New Bronde Bob Has Me Booking a Fall Haircut
Jennifer Garner made a subtle but impactful change to her look for the fall and now I'm thinking about booking an appointment to copy her cut ASAP. The actor debuted a fresh, new bob cut and shiny bronde hair color at November 10's The Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles where she hit the red carpet for the charity event in a creamy white shorts suit that made the color and cut pop.
'Dubai Bling' Star LJ's Husband Was More Than Twice Her Age When They Wed
If the reality TV series Dubai Bling has you rearranging your list of must-watch Netflix shows, you aren’t alone. After the brand new Netflix series aired on Oct. 27, 2022, interest in the cast members significantly spiked, particularly when it comes to model Loujain “LJ” Adada, who goes by the name “LJ” on the show, and her late billionaire husband.
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio
Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
Kathie Lee Gifford Shows Us Photo Of Precious Grandson, Named After Her Late Husband
Former co-host on the Today show, Kathie Lee Gifford, recently showed off her 5-month-old grandson on Twitter. The adorable baby was born to Gifford’s son, Cody and his wife, Erika, on May 31, 2022. “My precious little bubbela wants to wish you all a blessed Thursday,” she wrote in her caption. “He says he hopes you are happy and healthy!”
ETOnline.com
Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out the Hollywood Crowd
Leonardo DiCaprio is quintessential Hollywood, which explains why practically all of Tinseltown showed up in droves to help the Oscar winner celebrate his 48th birthday. The guest list for Friday night's soiree at a private mansion in Beverly Hills was pretty impressive. Leo's best friend, Tobey Maguire, showed up in sweats, New Balance sneakers, a black sweater and black hat. It appeared a tall brunette accompanied him, too.
Lindsay Arnold’s Family Album With Husband Sam Cusick and Daughter Sage: Pics
Lindsay Arnold’s little family! The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed Sage in November 2020 and have been sharing adorable photos ever since. The choreographer announced her pregnancy in May 2020, writing via Instagram: “Mom and Dad love you already.”. In the social...
realitytitbit.com
It took Nicole Nafziger way less than 90 Days to drop 14lbs of weight
Nicole Nafziger announced she was splitting from Azan Tefou in July 2021. Their former love story was followed on 90 Day Fiance but since they called it quits on their marriage, fans have noticed she is “looking great.”. In more than a year since they broke up, Nicole has...
The Crown Is Losing Its Shine
The Crown has never been a straightforward drama series. Like its central figure, Queen Elizabeth II, the long-running Netflix show juggles two roles at once. The first is to provide a sumptuously staged history lesson of key moments in the United Kingdom’s past; the second is to offer a behind-the-scenes study of the royals’ relationships with one another. For four seasons, the creator, Peter Morgan, has deftly blended fact with fiction and truth with gossip, arguing that the family’s personal lives are inextricably linked to the country’s national identity—for better or for worse.
Princess Diana’s "Revenge Dress" Marked a Pivotal Moment in Her Life
Princess Diana continues to capture the hearts of Brits and Americans alike more than 25 years after her death. Her seemingly fairy-tale romance with Prince Charles, now King Charles III, ended in separation and eventually divorce. In a pivotal moment in 1994, the beloved princess wore a head-turning "revenge dress" to an event. How much is Diana’s revenge dress worth?
Andy Cohen’s Family Is Bursting With Love for the TV Host! Meet His Parents and Sister Emily
Late-night host Andy Cohen is a favorite among reality TV viewers for always dishing out hard-hitting questions and bringing the laughs. Away from the cameras, he is a dedicated son, brother and father who enjoys quality time with his loved ones. Keep scrolling to meet the star’s family. Who...
Anne Jakrajutatip Is a Thai Media Mogul Worth Millions
Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip is a Thai-born entrepreneur and television executive. She’s the chief executive of JKN Global Group PCL, her Thailand-based media distribution company. Anne JKN, as she is sometimes known, is an outspoken advocate for transgender rights and created a foundation to support that cause. How much is Anne Jakrajutatip’s net worth?
John Aniston: The 'Days of Our Lives' Star Was Worth Millions
Over the years, John Aniston added greatly to the drama-filled world of the Days of Our Lives as Victor Kiriakis. The veteran actor was in almost 3,000 episodes of the classic NBC soap opera along with several movies and television series. Today the world mourns Aniston, who is also actress Jennifer Aniston's father. He died on Nov. 11, 2022, at 89 years old.
Elon Musk Might Bring Vine Back — Would It Stand a Chance Against TikTok?
Short-form video platform Vine had a brief, but intense, period of success. Founded in June 2012, Twitter purchased the company just a few months later for $30 million. Twitter began the process of sunsetting the platform in 2016 after Vine’s popularity waned. Newfound Twitter owner Elon Musk — who purchased the company for $44 billion — reportedly wants to bring Vine back.
