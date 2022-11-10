The Crown has never been a straightforward drama series. Like its central figure, Queen Elizabeth II, the long-running Netflix show juggles two roles at once. The first is to provide a sumptuously staged history lesson of key moments in the United Kingdom’s past; the second is to offer a behind-the-scenes study of the royals’ relationships with one another. For four seasons, the creator, Peter Morgan, has deftly blended fact with fiction and truth with gossip, arguing that the family’s personal lives are inextricably linked to the country’s national identity—for better or for worse.

4 DAYS AGO