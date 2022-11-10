Read full article on original website
Well, here we are again. It’s already time for November’s next instalment of free PlayStation Plus games. It feels like just days ago we were doing this in October. They do say how time flies when you're having fun. Last week, PlayStation released November’s three Essential tier free titles. Those are the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nioh 2, and Heavenly Bodies.
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon have access to one of the best and most influential games of all time next week. And by some, we mean PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers, the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. In other words, if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, the standard tier, you're out of luck. If you're a PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscriber on PS4 and PS5, you're in luck though, and can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on November 15. How long the PS3-era classic is going to be available via PS Plus, we don't know. That information is not divulged, but it's an unexpected addition given that it's a game from Bethesda, which is now owned by Xbox, PlayStation's space rival.
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
In the past couple of years, console gaming has become even more popular with the Xbox series X and the Xbox Series S. However, choosing the right gaming monitor might be a tough decision sometimes, due to multiple things players would have to consider before finding a monitor fit for their specific needs.
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
It sounds like the eventual successor to the Nintendo Switch could contain a feature that fans have been making known for quite some time they want to see in Nintendo's next console. With the transition from the Wii U to Nintendo Switch, one of the biggest things that was lost was the ability to natively play games from previous platforms. While Nintendo ended up porting a number of titles from Wii U to Switch, the Switch itself didn't contain any backward compatibility functions. Luckily, based on new comments from one boss at Nintendo, it sounds like there's a good chance this won't end up happening again with Switch 2.
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The box office has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels According to a News Nation article that ran earlier this year, “In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theatrical and home market.” This is a steep increase from before the […]
Grab a lance, mount your steed, and compete for glory on the playing field. Brought to us by indie developer Vraar SA, Jousting VR is a new VR game for Quest and PC VR headsets that allows you to step into the armor of a medieval knight and compete against other players in fast-paced jousting matches. The game features lance fighting physics, a full single-player campaign, and multiplayer PvP.
This summer Meta raised the price of Quest 2 by $100 and tossed in a copy of Beat Saber to stave off growing costs. Now as the company heads into the holiday season, Quest 2 is set to go on sale for a limited time, this time including a free copy of Resident Evil 4 in addition to VR’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game.
The Line mobile messaging service has decided to roll out a Web3 platform in Japan. Named ‘Game Dosi’, this blockchain gaming platform will allow Web3 game firms to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and provide an easy-to-use development kit tool. The aim of Game Dosi is to accelerate the Web3 gaming culture among players, as well as developers. Japan has been investing heavily in Web3 to establish itself as a pioneer in adopting this technology.
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card has been spotted priced up in Europe and the UK ahead of its big launch on November 16, but sadly these are even more worrying price tags for would-be buyers than those we’ve already witnessed in the US. If you recall, US pricing...
Been looking to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but have been put off by the launch price of £69.99? You might be in luck with this solid, early Amazon discount. Just ahead of Black Friday 2022, Amazon UK is hosting a pretty good Modern Warfare 2 deal not long after the game's release. The deal is available for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and drops the price down to £58. That's a significant saving of £11.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Nothing breaks the sense of immersion like a character that won’t stop talking. Since the old days of Navi boring us to death in Ocarina of Time, there’s a tendency for developers to show a disturbing lack of faith in the cognitive ability of their players. This issue is perhaps most prevalent in PlayStation’s two big hitters of 2022: God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West.
To label Battlefield 2042 a troubled shooter would be something of an understatement. EA and DICE's futuristic FPS arguably had one of the worst launches it's possible for a major AAA release to have, and lost its audience so quickly anyone would think it had started trying to talk about politics with its players.
Why it matters: Nvidia announced that DLSS 3 would come equipped with the ability to generate whole frames when it announced the RTX 4000-series and its new software stack. What it didn’t say was that frame generation could be de-coupled from DLSS and even works with upscalers from the competition.
