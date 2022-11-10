Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Related
techaiapp.com
What is a Semiconductor? – Power Electronics News
Semiconductor materials have the same conductive properties as that of insulators and conductors. They can be comprised of pure elements like silicon or germanium or can be compounded between two elements, such as gallium arsenide or cadmium selenide. Semiconductor materials can be doped by adding impurities to pure semiconductors, which alters their conductive properties.
techaiapp.com
Business Continuity And Security: How They Work Hand In Hand
The world of business has completely evolved in the past two decades. Before, managers only needed to worry about intrusions and physical theft. Now that almost every crucial operation is done online, cybersecurity threats are their new causes of concern. Whether you have a physical or digital product or service,...
techaiapp.com
AMD announces Epyc 9004: up to 96 cores for around $12,000
In context: AMD took the audience on a roller coaster ride as it unveiled the fourth generation of Epyc data center processors at a live event last week. The presenters hurled number after number at the audience the whole way through, so buckle up as we break them down. We...
techaiapp.com
With Digitate ignio™, Enterprises Managing a Multi-Cloud Strategy Automate Processes and Reduce Costs
Organizations that have embraced a cloud-first model are seeing a myriad of benefits. The elasticity of the cloud allows enterprises to easily scale up and down as needed. In practice, rather than commit to just one cloud service in today’s world of more distributed organizations due to Covid-19, many enterprises prefer to have multiple cloud solutions they source from a variety of vendors.
techaiapp.com
Solutions Coming for Creating, Managing SBOMs
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. As we reported recently, the vulnerable, often-attacked software supply chain is still very much unsecured. But there is some good news—since we looked at the subject last year, progress has been made on one of the most discussed solutions: the software bill of materials (SBOMs).
techaiapp.com
A palm-sized drone to track chemical plumes
Robots that can automatically recognize and track specific odors could have a wide range of valuable applications. For instance, they could help to identify the sources of harmful chemical substances in the air after hazardous accidents at power plants, explosions, or other disasters. Developing robots that can reliably identify and...
techaiapp.com
Pundi X’s on-chain payment app for merchants now called Cashier Pro, adds Tron
Pundi X, a blockchain payments startup, recently announced that its “On-chain payment” function within its XPOS crypto point-of-sale platform is now known as “Cashier Pro” and available for all merchants. Cashier Pro enables merchants to accept crypto payments from 3rd party blockchain wallet users across multiple blockchain networks, including Bitcoin Lightning Network, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and […]
techaiapp.com
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition May Launch as Upgrade to ZTE Axon 40 Ultra: Report
ZTE, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer that introduced the Axon 40 Ultra featuring an under-display front camera and a sleek design earlier this year, may now be working on a special Ultra Space Edition of the smartphone series, according to the company’s President of Mobile Devices Ni Fei. Last year, the smartphone manufacturer launched a similar special Edition to the Axon 30 Ultra, featuring 18GB of RAM and 1TB of in-built storage capacity. However, Fei did not reveal any specifications of the rumoured ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition smartphone.
techaiapp.com
Week in review: Microsoft fixes many zero-days, malicious droppers on Google Play, IRISSCON 2022
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Taking cybersecurity investments to the next level. In this Help Net Security interview, the former Trident Capital leader offers insight into innovation in the cybersecurity market, M&A activity, pitching to VCs, and more.
techaiapp.com
Line Messaging Launches ‘Game Dosi’ Web3 Platform in Japan, Here’s What Its About
The Line mobile messaging service has decided to roll out a Web3 platform in Japan. Named ‘Game Dosi’, this blockchain gaming platform will allow Web3 game firms to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and provide an easy-to-use development kit tool. The aim of Game Dosi is to accelerate the Web3 gaming culture among players, as well as developers. Japan has been investing heavily in Web3 to establish itself as a pioneer in adopting this technology.
techaiapp.com
Graph computing—a new way to understand the world
In the era of Big Data, the relationship between data are complex and large in scale. The relationship between various data objects is described as Vertex and Edge, where the Vertex represents the data object and the Edge represents the relationship between the data objects. This data structure that represents the relationship of data objects is called Graph. Useful information can often be mined and applied to various scenarios by analyzing the graph.
techaiapp.com
Bad news – Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU pricing now looks even more ominous
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card has been spotted priced up in Europe and the UK ahead of its big launch on November 16, but sadly these are even more worrying price tags for would-be buyers than those we’ve already witnessed in the US. If you recall, US pricing...
techaiapp.com
GitHub Now Supports Private Vulnerability Reporting For Public Repositories
Code hosting company GitHub has unveiled a new direct channel for security researchers to report vulnerabilities in public repositories. The feature needs to be manually enabled by repository maintainers and, once active, enables security researchers to report any vulnerabilities identified in their code. “Owners and administrators of public repositories can...
techaiapp.com
Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation works surprisingly well with AMD FSR and Intel XeSS
Why it matters: Nvidia announced that DLSS 3 would come equipped with the ability to generate whole frames when it announced the RTX 4000-series and its new software stack. What it didn’t say was that frame generation could be de-coupled from DLSS and even works with upscalers from the competition.
techaiapp.com
Crypto.com sent $400 million to the wrong recipient, but got it back this time
Crypto.com just admitted to making another very large and concerning clerical error: it mistakenly sent 320,000 in Ethereum (~$416 million USD) to another cryptocurrency exchange, called Gate.io, about three weeks ago (via Web3 Is Going Just Great). In a post on Twitter, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says the company was supposed to send the crypto to one of its cold, or offline, wallets, but accidentally sent it to a “whitelisted” address belonging to its corporate account at Gate.io.
Comments / 0