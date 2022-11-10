Read full article on original website
Related
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to critics after disobeying team orders at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
SkySports
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collide on Safety Car restart!
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collide at turn two after the race restarted following the Safety Car..
‘You know how it is with Max’: Lewis Hamilton reacts after collision with Verstappen in Brazil
Max Verstappen said he would not hesitate to collide with Lewis Hamilton again after the rivals crashed at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton and Verstappen tangled following a safety car restart on the seventh lap in Interlagos as they duelled for second place through the Senna Esses.Hamilton recovered to finish runner-up – behind team-mate George Russell who took his maiden win – while Verstappen, who was forced to stop for repairs in his Red Bull, finished sixth.The double world champion - who disobeyed team orders late on and opted not to let Sergio Perez overtake him was deemed at fault...
FOX Sports
Mick Schumacher braces for decision on his future in F1
SAO PAULO (AP) — When members of Formula One team Haas gathered at the Interlagos paddock on Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen's unexpected pole position for the next day's sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party. And soon the 23-year-old...
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
Motor racing-Unhappy Perez says Verstappen showed "who he really is"
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Sergio Perez said team mate Max Verstappen showed "who he really is" after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Perez Furious With Verstappen for Brazil F1 Snub: ‘After All I’ve Done for Him’
Getty Drama and defiance are part of Red Bull Racing's culture. This was once again evident between Verstappen and Checo at the Brazilian F1 GP.
Pelican LPGA delivers another star-studded board as Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Maria Fassi chase rookie Allisen Corpuz
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Last year’s Pelican Women’s Championship delivered a showstopping leaderboard, and this year, thankfully, it’s more of the same. Marquee names like defending champion Nelly Korda (8 under) and Lexi Thompson (9 under) are hot on the heels of rookie Allisen Corpuz (10 under), who hasn’t won yet on tour but has played well enough to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship.
Golf.com
‘Tiger just goes, “Stop”‘: Pro shares wild prelude to iconic Tiger Woods shot
You’ve likely seen it on YouTube, mixed in among the endless other iconic Tiger Woods highlights. It’s the year 2000 in Canada, it’s raining and Woods is in a fairway bunker. He’s also in a heated battle with a New Zealander named Grant Waite. Woods’ caddie...
golfmagic.com
Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt
Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022: How the USMNT restored its culture
In late September, before the United States men’s national team played its final two warmup games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Gregg Berhalter gathered 26 of his players in a hotel conference room in Duisburg, Germany. With the words "together we are better" emblazoned on...
fordauthority.com
There’s Just Over Three Months Until Nascar Ford Teams Take On 2023 Daytona 500
The Nascar Ford teams certainly had a year full of ups and downs in the 2022 Cup Series season, though things ended on a very high note for The Blue Oval as Joey Logano cruised his No. 22 Mustang to the championship. Though the season only just concluded, it’s difficult not to look ahead to the crown jewel of Nascar racing: the 2023 Daytona 500.
Comments / 0