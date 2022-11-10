ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to critics after disobeying team orders at Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
The Independent

‘You know how it is with Max’: Lewis Hamilton reacts after collision with Verstappen in Brazil

Max Verstappen said he would not hesitate to collide with Lewis Hamilton again after the rivals crashed at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton and Verstappen tangled following a safety car restart on the seventh lap in Interlagos as they duelled for second place through the Senna Esses.Hamilton recovered to finish runner-up – behind team-mate George Russell who took his maiden win – while Verstappen, who was forced to stop for repairs in his Red Bull, finished sixth.The double world champion - who disobeyed team orders late on and opted not to let Sergio Perez overtake him was deemed at fault...
FOX Sports

Mick Schumacher braces for decision on his future in F1

SAO PAULO (AP) — When members of Formula One team Haas gathered at the Interlagos paddock on Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen's unexpected pole position for the next day's sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party. And soon the 23-year-old...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pelican LPGA delivers another star-studded board as Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Maria Fassi chase rookie Allisen Corpuz

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Last year’s Pelican Women’s Championship delivered a showstopping leaderboard, and this year, thankfully, it’s more of the same. Marquee names like defending champion Nelly Korda (8 under) and Lexi Thompson (9 under) are hot on the heels of rookie Allisen Corpuz (10 under), who hasn’t won yet on tour but has played well enough to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship.
FLORIDA STATE
golfmagic.com

Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt

Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: How the USMNT restored its culture

In late September, before the United States men’s national team played its final two warmup games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Gregg Berhalter gathered 26 of his players in a hotel conference room in Duisburg, Germany. With the words "together we are better" emblazoned on...
fordauthority.com

There’s Just Over Three Months Until Nascar Ford Teams Take On 2023 Daytona 500

The Nascar Ford teams certainly had a year full of ups and downs in the 2022 Cup Series season, though things ended on a very high note for The Blue Oval as Joey Logano cruised his No. 22 Mustang to the championship. Though the season only just concluded, it’s difficult not to look ahead to the crown jewel of Nascar racing: the 2023 Daytona 500.

Comments / 0

Community Policy