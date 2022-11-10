ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Why TF Are You Still Wearing Yeezy?’ Kanye West-Inspired Instagram Fashion Influencers Explain

Ivan Arroyo immigrated to Dallas, Texas from Mexico when he was 6 years old. For the past 10 years he’s been protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was launched by the Obama administration in 2012 to protect children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Since 2008, the 31-year-old has grown an affinity for Kanye West’s style, and it shows. His Instagram, @ivansrevenge, is filled with pictures of him wearing Yeezy pieces from head to toe (Ye follows the account).
Kanye West Goes to Skechers Headquarters for New Yeezy Home, Is Immediately Escorted Out – Report

Kanye West apparently tried to take his Yeezy shoe line to Skechers and was turned away. According to a report from TMZ this afternoon (Oct. 26), Kanye West's burned business deal at Adidas is causing him to look elsewhere for a distributor for his wildly popular Yeezy shoe line. Earlier today, he reportedly attempted to go to Skechers' headquarters in Manhattan Beach, Calif. unannounced in hopes of pitching them on the idea of co-parenting the Yeezy brand. However, the brass at Skechers were not trying to hear it.
50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split

Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”

Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
The Edit Ldn’s Moses Rashid Talks Yeezy, Preloved and Coming to America

LONDON — The Edit Ldn, the fast-growing sneaker resale platform founded by Moses Rashid, has big plans for the U.S. market next year. Having recently secured an additional $3.5 million in funding from its investor, the platform is looking to turn its focus to the American market. It aims to set up a local team by next fall and open a retail location in Las Vegas by winter. More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04How Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW At the time of the interview, Rashid was traveling around...
