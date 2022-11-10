Read full article on original website
Russell Simmons Says ‘Kanye Is Getting Free’ From Brands Dropping Him
Russell Simmons said it was "good" that brands dropped the artist formerly known as Kanye West to afford the rapper/designer a chance to "move on." The post Russell Simmons Says ‘Kanye Is Getting Free’ From Brands Dropping Him appeared first on NewsOne.
Adidas Can Still Make Yeezy Shoes After Terminating Partnership — Here's the Catch
Ye’s (Kanye West) voice has been scrapped from nearly all social media sites. Most, if not all, of the partnerships he has formed with major companies, like Adidas and Balenciaga, have also ended. On Oct. 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it would stop production of all Yeezy-branded products, though...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Expected To Be Broke In A Few Months, Continues to Sink Socially Amid Victimizing Himself
Kanye West lost his billionaire title just days after Adidas parted relations with him. However, it is anticipated to fall considerably worse. In fact, Page Six said that the "Donda" rapper might be months away from financial ruin. Kanye West still has a lot of money, but he also has...
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
Complex
‘Why TF Are You Still Wearing Yeezy?’ Kanye West-Inspired Instagram Fashion Influencers Explain
Ivan Arroyo immigrated to Dallas, Texas from Mexico when he was 6 years old. For the past 10 years he’s been protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was launched by the Obama administration in 2012 to protect children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Since 2008, the 31-year-old has grown an affinity for Kanye West’s style, and it shows. His Instagram, @ivansrevenge, is filled with pictures of him wearing Yeezy pieces from head to toe (Ye follows the account).
Kanye West Goes to Skechers Headquarters for New Yeezy Home, Is Immediately Escorted Out – Report
Kanye West apparently tried to take his Yeezy shoe line to Skechers and was turned away. According to a report from TMZ this afternoon (Oct. 26), Kanye West's burned business deal at Adidas is causing him to look elsewhere for a distributor for his wildly popular Yeezy shoe line. Earlier today, he reportedly attempted to go to Skechers' headquarters in Manhattan Beach, Calif. unannounced in hopes of pitching them on the idea of co-parenting the Yeezy brand. However, the brass at Skechers were not trying to hear it.
50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
Kanye West demanded Adidas send Yeezy staff to work at a remote ranch in rural Wyoming that then closed down within 6 months, report says
Kanye West demanded Adidas set up a Yeezy facility in rural Wyoming, Bloomberg reported. The company sent a number of employees to work in the state, but the facility closed after six months. West bought two ranches near the town of Cody in 2019 after recording his 2018 album, Ye,...
Kanye West is keeping quiet after reportedly losing his coveted billionaire status. Here’s the money he’s lost
Ye stays silent after losing his much-coveted billionaire status due to his increasingly anti-Semitic remarks.
And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split
Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”
Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
Adidas will sell Yeezy designs under a different name following Kanye West controversy, CFO says
Adidas says it still plans to sell Yeezy designs — just with a different name. The shoe and apparel brand announced its intentions to keep selling Yeezy products — which were created by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West — in a quarterly earnings call Wednesday. "I...
Kanye West Wants to Build His Own Mini-City Called the ‘Yecosystem’
Kanye West might have plans as ambitious as running for president. In the midst of all the chaos from West’s past month, his team filed a slew of trademark applications that would allow West to create his own mini-community — or as West intends to call it, the “Yecosystem.”
Kanye West fired a staffer who suggested playing Drake's music and another for wearing a yellow sweater, report says: 'honestly an HR nightmare'
Staffers from Adidas, Yeezy, and Gap said working with Ye was "cult-like" and they could be fired on a whim without much reason, Rolling Stone reported.
Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership
Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
The rise and fall of Adidas' Yeezys: How Kanye West went from brand saver to 'SNL' punchline
Ye spent nine years with Adidas selling his Yeezy shoes. A look back at the history of the tumultuous partnership.
The Edit Ldn’s Moses Rashid Talks Yeezy, Preloved and Coming to America
LONDON — The Edit Ldn, the fast-growing sneaker resale platform founded by Moses Rashid, has big plans for the U.S. market next year. Having recently secured an additional $3.5 million in funding from its investor, the platform is looking to turn its focus to the American market. It aims to set up a local team by next fall and open a retail location in Las Vegas by winter. More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04How Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW At the time of the interview, Rashid was traveling around...
adidas Will Rebrand Yeezy in 2023, Won’t Have To Pay Ye
Kanye West’s Yeezy line will go on, but without the Yeezy branding. That’s what TMZ reported about the future of West’s profitable line with Adidas.
MarketRealist
