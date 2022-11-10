Read full article on original website
UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee
One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.
Bowling Green shuts out South Warren; advances to regional championship in Kroger KSR Game of the Week
This article was submitted to KSR by freelance writer and WKU student reporter, Piper McCoun. You can follow Piper on Twitter @piper_mccoun. The No. 12 ranked Bowling Green Purples (10-2) had their way against the South Warren Spartans (6-6) on Friday night in the second round of the KHSAA regional playoffs. Bowling Green sought revenge after last season’s loss to the Spartans ended their state championship run, and found just that. The Purples shut out the defending 5A state champions 34-0 in adamant fashion.
There was a major separator between Hendon Hooker and another Heisman candidate on Saturday
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his Heisman Trophy hopes take a hit last week against the Georgia Bulldogs. Hooker passed for 195 yards and an interception (along with just 17 rushing yards) against the Bulldogs’ dominant defense. The Greensboro, NC native, however, got back on track this week...
How one play against Missouri showed how that Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is an elite head coach
No one needs to convince anyone that Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is elite. Heupel has taken Tennessee from 3-7 in 2020 (Jeremy Pruitt’s final season as the program’s head coach) to 9-1 this season and on the cusp of the College Football Playoff in an incredibly short amount of time.
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
Kirk Herbstreit announces top six teams following Week 11
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11. The Vols will play at South Carolina and Vanderbilt to conclude regular-season play. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49),...
Springfield, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
