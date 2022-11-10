ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bowling Green shuts out South Warren; advances to regional championship in Kroger KSR Game of the Week

This article was submitted to KSR by freelance writer and WKU student reporter, Piper McCoun. You can follow Piper on Twitter @piper_mccoun. The No. 12 ranked Bowling Green Purples (10-2) had their way against the South Warren Spartans (6-6) on Friday night in the second round of the KHSAA regional playoffs. Bowling Green sought revenge after last season’s loss to the Spartans ended their state championship run, and found just that. The Purples shut out the defending 5A state champions 34-0 in adamant fashion.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Springfield, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SPRINGFIELD, TN

