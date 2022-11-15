ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock makes surprising declaration after success as Rhaenyra Targaryen

By Annabel Nugent
Milly Alcock has made a surprising declaration following her success on House of the Dragon .

The actor, 22, played a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the recently released HBO Game of Thrones spin-off series. The character was taken over by Emma D’Arcy in episode six.

While Alcock is no longer in House of the Dragon , the actor was praised for her performance as Rhaenyra, with many fans lamenting her “premature” departure from the series .

In an interview with the Herald Sun , Alcock discussed the “life-changing” role.

The actor said she was “still adjusting” to life after House of the Dragon , adding that “it’s all very strange”.

“But there’s also this element of, ‘This is probably all going to be temporary and it will die down,” she said.

Speaking about her future on screen, Alcock made the surprising statement that she does not want to do any more fantasy films or TV shows.

She said: “I’m not doing any fantasy roles. I don’t want to do anything like that. I have done it and I don’t need to do it again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjbDe_0j6B4EeV00

“I am just kind of waiting for the right project. I am not in a rush to jump on something.”

Alcock went on to say that she “would rather work not a lot and do work that I am really proud of and passionate about”.

While House of the Dragon does not have a history of using flashback scenes, showrunner Ryan Condol gave Alcock’s fans hope when he said “the door isn’t closed” on her return to the series.

