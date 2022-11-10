ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Sunday Outlook: Dusting in Boone, temps in mid-50s around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A strong cold front will move in on Sunday. The highest mountain tops could see some snowflakes flying Sunday morning. Sunday will be brighter and drier behind the front… just cooler! Highs will only reach the mid-50s, about 10 degrees below average.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic

A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina

Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter

The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect

Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

More locations likely for Catawba Brewing despite Morganton closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Made By The Water is shuttering some of Catawba Brewing’s assets — but its taproom in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood will remain open. Alexi Sekmakas, CEO and operating partner of Made By The Water, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the private equity firm is focused on growing the brand in the Queen City and across North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte's Another Food Truck chef wins 'Chopped'

Charlotte’s Another Food Truck chef wins ‘Chopped’. Gutsy Play of the Week: Baker’s postgame celebration. Despite not taking a snap, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrated with his teammates following Thursday night's 25-15 win over the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers’ CB Donte Jackson tears Achilles,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas tragedy

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe air show Saturday and Sunday. “We have 13 acts and close to around 50 planes that take off and land right here, and they do aerobatics and do performances. They come right over the flight line. People can get right up to them,” City of Monroe Lucore Communications Specialist Bradley Lucore said.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
DURHAM, NC

