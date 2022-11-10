Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
qcnews.com
Sunday Outlook: Dusting in Boone, temps in mid-50s around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A strong cold front will move in on Sunday. The highest mountain tops could see some snowflakes flying Sunday morning. Sunday will be brighter and drier behind the front… just cooler! Highs will only reach the mid-50s, about 10 degrees below average.
qcnews.com
Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic
A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
kiss951.com
The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina
Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
qcnews.com
Wet weather pushes into Charlotte area Tuesday; few rounds of heavy rain possible
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures have settled in the mid-40s around the Queen City and low 30s in our mountain counties as wet weather pushes into the Carolinas. Most of this will fall as rain but we can also see a bit of a wintery mix for the higher elevations and foothills of North Carolina early on.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter
The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
qcnews.com
Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up with rapid growth?
“With all the new construction happening in the area what is the city's plan in relation to roads to handle all this traffic?”. Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up …. “With all the new construction happening in the area what is the city's plan in relation to roads...
Raleigh News & Observer
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect
Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
More locations likely for Catawba Brewing despite Morganton closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Made By The Water is shuttering some of Catawba Brewing’s assets — but its taproom in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood will remain open. Alexi Sekmakas, CEO and operating partner of Made By The Water, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the private equity firm is focused on growing the brand in the Queen City and across North Carolina.
qcnews.com
Charlotte's Another Food Truck chef wins 'Chopped'
Charlotte’s Another Food Truck chef wins ‘Chopped’. Gutsy Play of the Week: Baker’s postgame celebration. Despite not taking a snap, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrated with his teammates following Thursday night's 25-15 win over the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers’ CB Donte Jackson tears Achilles,...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
qcnews.com
Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas tragedy
MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe air show Saturday and Sunday. “We have 13 acts and close to around 50 planes that take off and land right here, and they do aerobatics and do performances. They come right over the flight line. People can get right up to them,” City of Monroe Lucore Communications Specialist Bradley Lucore said.
WBTV
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Snow to blanket NC mountains, deep freeze in Charlotte, chilly in Triangle, NWS says
Snow and freezing rain could blanket parts of the North Carolina mountains, a deep freeze could settle in Charlotte and near-arctic lows may chill the Triangle starting Sunday, the National Weather Service warned Saturday. The wintry weather forecast follows flooding in parts of the mountains from Tropical Depression Nicole. The...
Lithium plant thriving in Gaston County
Livent Corporation executives and local and national leaders cut the ribbon on their new facility expansion in Bessemer City Monday.
qcnews.com
Cold, clear start to the week in Charlotte before wet weather takes hold Tuesday
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are cold and quiet to start the week before wet weather takes hold on Tuesday. Clear skies have allowed temperatures to plummet into the low 30s and upper 20s with light winds coming out of the east-northeast. Be sure to warm up those cars before your morning commute with a bit of a frosty start for some.
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
Skimmers found on Charlotte ATMs
Investigators say they also found a device on Couloak Drive at the State Employees Credit Union, where thieves were caught on camera installing the devices.
WCNC
'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
