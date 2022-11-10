Read full article on original website
Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew
Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
Brice Cherry: Bears deliver a dud, but give Kansas State its due
Someone forgot to tell Baylor that for a blackout game, it didn’t have to remove all electricity and energy from the building. With a home night game, a (mostly) full stadium and a chance to reach the Big 12 championship game still very much in their grasp, the Bears couldn’t have asked for a better scenario. But Kansas State stole the show with its life-sucking 31-3 win on Saturday night at McLane Stadium.
Developer, doctors plan mental health hospital at shuttered Marlin VA
A Southeast Texas real estate developer and two medical doctors say they have raised $20 million in private capital to purchase the long-disused Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin and convert it into a mental health and behavioral health facility. Konstantin Savvon of Montgomery, Texas, said he has partnered with Dr....
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
This evening in Waco: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East.
Waco celebrates completion of improvements along I-35
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is celebrating the culmination of years of work, with a ribbon cutting commemorating the completion of over 12 miles of improvements to I-35 in the city. The improvements were led by the Texas Department of Transportation, and were reportedly completed ahead of...
Republican seeks ballot review after losing Nov. 8 race for county commissioner
McLennan County elections officials are reexamining mail-in ballots in the Nov. 8 race for Precinct 2 county commissioner at the request of the losing candidate, but say they expect no change in election results. County numbers show that Republican candidate Donis “D.L.” Wilson lost the election to incumbent Commissioner Patricia...
