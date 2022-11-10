ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is

Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
StyleCaster

Who Is the New Black Panther? Here’s Who Took on the Suit After T’Challa & Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Warning: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers ahead. After Chadwick Boseman, who played the Black Panther King T’Challa, tragically died in 2020, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were left wondering who would replace him as the new Black Panther in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. Boseman passed away after a private battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was only 43. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in a statement at the time. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma...
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Essence

Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection

The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
