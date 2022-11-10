Read full article on original website
Related
A 'Black Panther' character is missing from 'Wakanda Forever.' Here's how his absence is explained away.
Daniel Kaluuya's character, W'Kabi, doesn't return in the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The sequel briefly references his fate.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
Martin Freeman couldn't believe no one at Marvel knew Chadwick Boseman was battling cancer: 'Losing him was awful'
Martin Freeman costarred with the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" – he will reprise his role in the Marvel film sequel on November 11.
Lupita Nyong’o Breaks Silence About Why She Departed From ‘The Woman King’ Cast
Lupita Nyong'o has finally opened up about why she decided to step away from Gina Prince-Bythewood's box office hit 'The Woman King.'
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Fans Broke Down Over ‘Deafening’ Silence Unlike Any Other Marvel Movie
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' asks audiences to take a moment of silence to honor Chadwick Boseman and audiences are responding to it.
Ozzy Osbourne claims he and Sharon had to have ‘armed guards’ after The Talk racism row
'My heart breaks for him': Emotional Sharon Osbourne discusses husband Ozzy's Parkinson's disease. Ozzy Osbourne has claimed that he and his wife Sharon had to enlist “armed guards” after a backlash against Sharon surrounding her talk show exit. Sharon Osbourne was removed from her CBS chat show The...
Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'
Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
Who Is the New Black Panther? Here’s Who Took on the Suit After T’Challa & Chadwick Boseman’s Death
Warning: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers ahead. After Chadwick Boseman, who played the Black Panther King T’Challa, tragically died in 2020, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were left wondering who would replace him as the new Black Panther in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. Boseman passed away after a private battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was only 43. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in a statement at the time. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma...
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Rebel Wilson says it was ‘devastating’ to find out that she had no viable embryos
Rebel Wilson has opened up about the “devastating” moment when she found out that she had no viable embryos. The 42-year-old actor discussed some of the steps she took to become a mother in a recent interview with People, which was published after she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate.
Gabriel Iglesias Boldly Predicts That Saturday Night Live Is ‘Not Going To Be Around For Much Longer’
Stand-up superstar Gabriel Iglesias never made it to SNL, and while it seems he may be interested in hosting, he also feels as if the window for such things is coming to a close.
Essence
Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection
The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
The Jewish Press
Candace Owens Admits Ye’s Comments were Antisemitic, Says She Stands by Jewish Friends
Candace Owens, who has come under fire by some in the Jewish community for failing to condemn a series of anti-Semitic comments made by her friend Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), on Tuesday clarified her stance by affirming that the rapper’s remarks were anti-Semitic and racist. “He hurt...
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0