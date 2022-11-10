ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ Cast: Series 22 Contestants

The long-popular British reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” returned on November 6, 2022 for its 22nd series on ITV. BAFTA Award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to guide 12 famous folks through various physically and mentally taxing trials, all in pursuit of a donation to a charity of their choice. Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” cast for series 22. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year change in location to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, production of “I’m a Celebrity” has...
