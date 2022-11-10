Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ocala-news.com
Winter Break Camps returning to Brick City Adventure Park, Forest Community Center
Registration is now open for the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s upcoming Winter Break Camps, which will be held at Brick City Adventure Park and the Forest Community Center. During the Winter Break Camps, participating children will get to interact with their peers while taking part in a...
ocala-news.com
Vibrant Orange Sunrise Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out this vibrant orange sunrise over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event being held this week at Fort King
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is inviting the community to attend an educational ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event on Thursday, November 17. During the free event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will speak about Fort King, artifacts that have been found on-site, and local history.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue’s holiday donation drive now underway
Ocala Fire Rescue has kicked off its annual holiday donation drive, and fire stations across the city are serving as collection sites for food, toiletries, baby items, and toys that will benefit local charities and food banks. Here is a list of items that are being accepted during the donation...
ocala-news.com
Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced
The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
ocala-news.com
Grace Dawn Nicole Urso
Grace Dawn Nicole Urso, age 40, of Silver Springs, Florida, passed away on November 7, 2022 in Ocala. She was born on April 26, 1982 in Ashland, Ohio a daughter to Grayson C. and Deborah (Cere) Urso. She was remembered as someone who never met a stranger and could make friends with anyone.
ocala-news.com
Second Harvest, First Step Food Bank merger to expand hunger relief efforts in Marion County
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is preparing to expand its hunger relief efforts into Marion County through a merger with First Step Food Bank, Inc., an organization that has served the local community since 1992. The merging of these two organizations is expected to lead to increased food...
ocala-news.com
Patriot Service Dogs in Marion County wins national Veterans Outreach award
Patriot Service Dogs, a charitable organization in Marion County that pairs well-trained service dogs with veterans free of charge, is the proud recipient of $25,000 and a new vehicle after winning a national competition. The second annual Defender Service Awards were held in New York this past weekend, and the...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
ocala-news.com
Edmund John Adams
Edmund John Adams, 69, of Ocklawaha, FL, passed away on November 7, 2022. A true Florida Native, Edmund was born in Miami, FL to his beloved mother, Gloria Wernicke. Edmund was of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending his time fishing. He and his wife Joanie had a wonderful marriage together until her passing in 2012.
ocala-news.com
Pasquale “Pat” Lopez
Pasquale “Pat” Lopez, 85, of Summerfield, Florida, went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2022, at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital in Clermont. Pat was born February 13, 1937 in Buffalo, New York, and was the youngest of 3 siblings, all growing up in Buffalo. On June 16, 1956, he married Frances, his late wife of 64 years. Pat worked for Kwik King stores for many years, then opened his own convenience stores in Marion county. After selling his business, he worked for the Florida Lottery until his retirement. Pat was an avid golfer for most of his life.
ocala-news.com
Cyril Kenneth Zook Jr.,
Cyril Kenneth Zook, Jr., fondly known to all as “Ken”, age 75 of Ocala, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022. He was born on January 8, 1947 in Lewistown, Pennsylvania to the late Cyril and Mary (Zannino) Zook, Sr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his...
ocala-news.com
Ricardo Juan Cox Sr.
Ricardo Juan Cox Sr. passed away on November 3rd, 2022, in Ocala, Florida, at the age of 79. Ricardo was originally from Panama City, Panama, and was the first of six children born to Clifford Cox and Lucia Savignac. He was married to Lilia Myers, and he is survived by his two children, Natalia Cox and Ricardo Cox, Jr; his siblings Delia Hairston, Rogelio Cox, Yolanda George and Raul Cox (Larry Cox-deceased); and his grandchildren Princess Swan, Alexander Swan and Tiffany Cox.
ocala-news.com
PNC Bank “Grants for Great Hours” program donates $3,000 to benefit Marion County Public Library System
A team of PNC Bank employees from Ocala recently presented a $3,000 check to the Friends of the Ocala Public Library to help support the Marion County Public Library System’s educational programs for local children and families. PNC Bank encourages its employees to join its “Grow up Great” initiative,...
ocala-news.com
Richard Leo Frank
Richard Leo “Dick” Frank, passed away on November 9, 2022, in Ocala, Fla. while under the care of Hospice of Marion County and Ocala Oaks Rehabilitation Center. The son of the late Marion and Paul Frank, he was born August 12, 1931, in Utica, N.Y. A star athlete at Utica Free Academy, Dick was one of the first black police officers in Utica. After retiring from the police department, he owned a jazz club, Birdland, in Utica for several years during the 1960s and1970s. He later worked at Utica College (now Utica University) for many years in various roles, including director of student activities, assistant dean of students, and liaison recruiter.
ocala-news.com
Jeanette (Stukes) Hart
Jeanette Stukes was born on January 9, 1950, to late Clarence and Goldie Stukes then of Silver Springs, FL. She attended school at, Ocala, Florida. She had accepted Christ as her Savior at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Silver Springs, at an early age. A Time to Love. Jeanette...
ocala-news.com
John Herschel Howton
John Herschel Howton, 74, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 3rd 2022 in Ocala, Florida. John was born in Palatka, Florida to James Gordon Howton and Betty Sue Howton on November 1, 1948. He went to Wildwood High School and graduated in 1966. He owned and operated Howton Electric for over 30 years. He enjoyed cycling and was a long-time member of the Ocala Cycling Club. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and shooting, and cooking with family and friends.
ocala-news.com
James A. Bailey
James A. Bailey, 63, of Trenton, FL passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born September 22, 1959, in Ocala, FL to Clyde W. and Darian Collins Bailey Ferguson. “My dad was one of the most strong, kind and resilient fathers someone could wish for. I hope everyone can someday experience the type of love he showed me. He listened to me with intent ears and always reciprocated kindness to me. He never shouted, he was a gentle soul. He was dedicated to our family, he loved us all and we loved him. He persevered through so much throughout his life. I watched him in absolute awe. No matter what I did, he always would try his best to understand me and that’s all I ever wanted from him. I miss him and will love him for the rest of my life. The memories I have of him laughing, his feet shuffling on the hardwood floors around our house, him telling me how proud he was to see me grow, these memories will stay crisp and never fade. My dad will stay like a bright painting hung within every inch of my mind, one that will never fail to make me shed tears as I remember his endless kind nature. I will always love him and look forward to the day I see him again.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host two public meetings this week on proposed redistricting maps
The City of Ocala has announced that two additional public meetings about the proposed redistricting will be held this week. During the scheduled Ocala City Council workshop that was held on Tuesday, November 8, council members requested these additional meetings, which will cover the proposed redistricting maps. City staff will also be available to answer any questions.
ocala-news.com
Elderly Silver Springs man accused of choking woman, hanging up 911 call
A 72-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman and grabbing her cellphone while she was speaking with a 911 operator. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery...
