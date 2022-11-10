ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo Globe-News

Salter: American empire is the death of liberty

Liberty or empire? The foreign policy we choose reflects the kind of nation we want to be. Either we model our values for the rest of the world, or we try to impose them by force. There is no middle ground. Any point on the seesaw between self-governance and imperialism will inevitably tilt towards the latter. If Americans want to keep their freedom, they should heed the advice of George Washington: “steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the world” and pursue “harmony [and] liberal intercourse with all nations.” It’s not our job to boss other countries around or serve as their patrons.
The Associated Press

Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted, and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon” in the attack, police said Tuesday. The Moscow Police Department made the announcement in a news release, adding that investigators were working to establish a timeline to recreate the victims’ activities before they were found dead Sunday. Police said the killings likely occurred in the early morning hours, and the bodies were found around noon. The students’ deaths were considered to be “an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large,” according to police, who earlier said evidence from the scene led them to believe there was no broader risk. Police provided no information about that evidence or why they believe the victims were targeted. Autopsies expected to be completed later this week could provide more information about how the victims were killed.
